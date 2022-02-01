“Not Kevin Durant. Not Russell Westbrook. Josh Giddey has the franchise record!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the youngster sets the rookie record for the most double-doubles in a season

Putting up 14 points and 12 rebounds, Josh Giddey sets the Oklahoma City Thunder rookie record for the most double-doubles in a season with 11.

So far, Josh Giddey has had a tremendous impact on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sure, the team hasn’t been winning many games this season, but the 19-year-old rookie has already turned into a reliable player for the franchise, who’ll definitely be an integral part of the squad for years to come.

During the Thunder-Blazers clash tonight, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined, Giddey stepped up to the occasion and led the young OKC team to a huge 98-81 win. Playing 32:41 minutes, the Australian dropped 14 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and dished out 4 assists.

With the 11th double-double of his career, Josh surpasses Russell Westbrook to set a new rookie record for the most double-doubles in a season. The 6-foot-8 guard has also been leading all the rookies for the same.

Josh Giddey has set the Thunder rookie record for most double-doubles in a season with 11 pic.twitter.com/91UG7dTw8o — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 1, 2022

When learned that he set a new record, Josh didn’t seem impressed. All he cared was about getting the win.

Josh Giddey broke Russell Westbrook’s record for most rookie double doubles in Thunder history and was completely unimpressed. “It’s cool. The stats are all good. But for me, it’s all about winning.” Spoken just like… Russ. pic.twitter.com/R5Pai7QQRY — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) February 1, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Josh Giddey sets the Thunder record for the most double-doubles in a season by a rookie

Twitter was flooded with reactions when Josh Giddey recorded his 11th double-double of the season.

One is a thunder legend and a future mvp. I believe the guy to the right of him is named Russell Westbrook — SGA, Javonte Williams, & Lamar Jackson Enthusiast (@SGAismysavior) February 1, 2022

Josh Giddey is just like that — ²³☄️ (@BronGotGame) February 1, 2022

Everyone that faded our Josh Giddey double double pick tonight pic.twitter.com/eMpnmkzeQD — Dimers.com (@DimersCom) February 1, 2022

Rookie of the year https://t.co/7F0eNmlKZf — reece (@coolguyreece) February 1, 2022

Josh has been having a great campaign for himself. Averaging 11.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game, Giddey has a real shot at making one of the All-Rookie teams.