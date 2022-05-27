Basketball

“Not Michael Jordan, not LeBron James, but Luka Doncic is the 2nd youngest ever to achieve this”: The Mavericks MVP averaged 30 points in a single playoff, playing 15 games

“Not Michael Jordan, not LeBron James, but Luka Doncic is the 2nd youngest ever to achieve this”: The Mavericks MVP averaged 30 points in a single playoff, playing 15 games
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Stephen Curry and co. just helped Drake win $1 million": Canadian hip-hop sensation bet $200K on the Warriors to win WCF, walks away with a million tonight
Next Article
"Oliveira is unbeatable" - Gilbert Burns believe currently Charles Oliveira is on a 'DIFFERENT LEGUE' than everybody including Khabib Nurmagomedov
NBA Latest Post
"Steph was 5-17 in tonight's closeout game, yet just won the Magic Johnson trophy": Skip Bayless demands Warriors PG bring home Finals MVP
“Steph was 5-17 in tonight’s closeout game, yet just won the Magic Johnson trophy”: Skip Bayless demands Warriors PG bring home Finals MVP

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless raises his doubts over Stephen Curry winning the first-ever Earvin…