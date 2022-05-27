“Not Michael Jordan, not LeBron James, but Luka Doncic is the 2nd youngest ever to achieve this”: The Mavericks MVP averaged 30 points in a single playoff, playing 15 games

Luka Doncic has been sensational in his career’s 3rd postseason appearance, as he averaged a staggering 31.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists.

The Dallas Mavericks fell short to the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. With the 120-110 win, Stephen Curry and co. eliminate Jason Kidd’s boys to make their 6th NBA Finals appearance in the last 8 seasons. However, despite their season getting over tonight, we can’t not laud Luka Doncic for his valiant efforts throughout these playoffs.

The Slovenian went on to record an impressive 31.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists on an efficient 45.5/34.5/77 shooting split, eliminated the best team of the regular season, led his team to their first-ever Conference Finals in over a decade, and put an unbelievable 32/9.2/6 against the star-studded GSW team.

Throughout the course of the postseason, Luka Doncic has been etching his name in the record books. Tonight, despite suffering a tough loss, Doncic achieved yet another incredible accomplishment.

Luka Doncic becomes the 2nd youngest player to average 30 points in a single postseason while playing 15 games

The 6-foot-7 guard becomes the 2nd youngest player to average 30 points in a single postseason run, playing a minimum of 15 games. The only player younger than him was Rick Barry, who averaged 34.7 points in his first-ever postseason appearance at 22 years of age.

To put it into perspective, LeBron James was 27 years when he achieved this feat, Michael Jordan was 25, and surprisingly Wilt Chamberlain never managed to accomplish the same.

Luka has had quite a historic first 4 seasons in the NBA. The Mavs leader has made 3 All-Star appearances, 3 All-NBA First Team selections, won the 2019 ROTY, signed a $200+ million extension, has a 26.4/8.5/8 career average in the regular season, 32.5/9.3/7.9 in the postseason, and a trip to the Western Conference Finals.

Keep in mind that Doncic is only 23-years-old. We are going to be seeing a lot more of him in the future. Deservingly, he is going to be the future face of the league.