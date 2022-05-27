Basketball

“Klay Thompson really out there hitting the Stephen Curry shimmy”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors guard does his best Chef Curry impersonation during Game 5 vs Mavs

“Klay Thompson really out there hitting the Stephen Curry shimmy”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors guard does his best Chef Curry impersonation during Game 5 vs Mavs
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
“James Worthy and Magic Johnson used to run trains on cheerleaders during halftime": Lakers legend gets mocked after trying to roast current generation of players
Next Article
"Stephen Curry has got a long way to get to LeBron James": NBA Twitter reacts as Patrick Beverley calls Lakers and Warriors star on same level
NBA Latest Post
"Stephen Curry has got a long way to get to LeBron James": NBA Twitter reacts as Patrick Beverley calls Lakers and Warriors star on same level
“Stephen Curry has got a long way to get to LeBron James”: NBA Twitter reacts as Patrick Beverley calls Lakers and Warriors star on same level

Stephen Curry catching up with LeBron James on the all-time list has been the talk…