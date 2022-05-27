“Klay Thompson really out there hitting the Stephen Curry shimmy”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors guard does his best Chef Curry impersonation during Game 5 vs Mavs

After hitting a big three-pointer in the second quarter, Klay Thompson celebrated with the Stephen Curry shimmy.

After sustaining their first loss of this Western Conference Finals at the American Airlines Center, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors started Game 5 with a vengeance. So far, the first half has been all about Klay Thompson.

The Splash Brother has recorded 19 points on 63.6% from the field and 62.5% from beyond the arc, with Steve Kerr’s boys having a solid 69-52 lead entering halftime.

Klay Thompson in 1st half in 2022 Conference Finals: Games 1-4: 18 points

Game 5: 19 points pic.twitter.com/4i9L0V6tOd — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 27, 2022

After knocking his 4th three-pointer of the half, Klay even took a leaf out of Steph’s book as he had his own version of the famous shimmy celebration.

KLAY REALLY JUST HIT A SHIMMY pic.twitter.com/8KKkCNIWSW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 27, 2022

Also Read: The baby-faced assassin displays big men skills

NBA Twitter reacts as Klay Thompson brings out the shimmy celebration

As soon as Klay hit the shimmy celebration, NBA Twitter blew up with celebrations.

A KLAY SHIMMY ?!?!?!?! — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 27, 2022

The Klay shimmy was next level lol — Whitley Sandretto (@WSandretto) May 27, 2022

OH NAH KLAY THOMPSON OUT THERE DRAINING 3’S & HITTING THE SHIMMY — Grace (@ballerstatzz) May 27, 2022

Klay needs to never shimmy again that lil weak ahh shit — (@KlayForTre) May 27, 2022

Also Read: When Steve Kerr was hilariously welcomed to “Klay’s world” in 2014 after taking over Warriors coaching job

Seems like Klay is locked in. Hopefully, he helps his GSW to build upon this 17-point lead they’ve gathered and lift up the first-ever Oscar Robertson trophy.