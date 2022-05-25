“Luka Doncic surpasses Dwyane Wade, Tracy McGrady, Damian Lillard, and Russell Westbrook”: The Slovenian native records 3rd consecutive All-NBA First Team 

A 23-year-old Luka Doncic has more All-NBA First Team selections than Dwyane Wade, Tracy McGrady, Russell Westbrook, and Damian Lillard.

There was finally some good news in store for Mavs fans as they not only avoided getting swept by the Warriors on Tuesday night but had Luka Doncic make his 3rd consecutive All-NBA First Team selection. Thus it was a double-whammy for the Mavericks, currently down 1-3 in the WCF.

Though the Warriors hold the edge in the series, nobody can deny the magical spell of Luka in the current playoffs. The Slovenian superstar continues to break records on a nightly basis, rewriting the history of NBA books.

Luka in elimination games: 39-9-9

46-7-14

33-11-8

35-10-4

30-14-9 His 36.6 PPG is the highest in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/AqaH9nTM09 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 25, 2022

Most 30-point playoff games before turning 24: 21 — LeBron James

17 — Kevin Durant

17 — Kobe Bryant

17 — Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/6sncy8OMyc — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 25, 2022

While there is no team in the history of the NBA that has come back from a 3-0 deficit, Luka continues to instill belief in his troops. The former ROTY intends to take each game as it comes. The Mavs have exceeded everyone’s expectations in the postseason, beating strong contenders like the Jazz and Suns.

With the results to the All-NBA teams out, Luka would make his 3rd consecutive First Team selection.

Luka Doncic has three All-NBA First Team selections.

In only his four seasons so far in the NBA, Luka has surpassed the likes of Dwyane Wade, Tracy McGrady, Russell Westbrook, and Damian Lillard. The former EuroLeague MVP has more All-NBA First Team selections than the future or already Hall of Famers mentioned above.

Luka Doncic has more all NBA 1st team selections than: pic.twitter.com/f3y3Ot2H5R — tooch (@PrimeSnell_) May 25, 2022

2021-22 All-NBA teams: First: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum Second: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan Third: Karl-Anthony Towns, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 25, 2022

The Mavericks superstar has averaged the following numbers in the playoffs so far, 31.9 PPG, 9.9 RPG, and 6.4 APG. Luka and co stunned everybody by defeating the first-seed Phoenix Suns in Game Seven at their home. Not to forget, the Dallas team is playing without a crucial piece in Tim Hardaway Jr.

While there is no doubt about Luka being a generational talent, the Mavs guard requires some ammunition to take him to the Promise Land. Unlike any individual sport, basketball requires contribution from all five members on the hardwood in order to win championships.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban and the front office will need to make some moves this off-season to capitalize on Luka’s prime.