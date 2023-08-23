“Not See Dwyane Wade”: Miami Heat Coach Boldly Claims Anthony Edwards Resembles HOF Legend Ahead of FIBA World Cup

Miami Heat’s coach, Erik Spoelstra, is with Team USA for the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2023. The World Cup, which is set to begin in a few days, will have several anticipated youngsters from Team USA showing their prowess to a global audience. In a recent interview, Coach Spo spoke highly of the Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, who is also part of the Team USA roster. The Miami Heat coach compared Edwards’ style of play to that of Heat legend Dwyane Wade. Jack Wolf posted a clip of Spoelstra praising Edwards, which has gained much traction on social media.

Advertisement

Anthony Edwards and Dwyane Wade definitely have several qualities in common. During D-Wade’s playing career, Coach Spo was an assistant coach on the Heat coaching staff. Therefore, drawing close similarities with the Flash, Spoelstra observes Anthony Edwards’ skillsets and mentality align with prime D-Wade’s.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jackthewolfhowl/status/1694367006445732117?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Erik Spoelstra praises Anthony Edwards while calling him similar to Dwyane Wade

Anthony Edwards was a first-round, first-overall pick for the Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA Draft. He made it to the All-Rookie Team of the Year in 2021 and recently appeared as an All-Star in 2023. Furthermore, Edwards holds the Timberwolves franchise record for the highest points scored in a playoff game, scoring 41 points in a 122-113 loss against the Denver Nuggets. Definitely, with such prowess, comparisons do draw to famous legends such as Dwyane Wade. When asked about the same, Spoelstra said:

“We know who that is. It’s hard to not look at Anthony Edwards and not see Dwyane Wade. And I am not a guy for comparisons, I am not. But the way he moves, the way he competes, the way he electrifies the crowd, yes that reminds me of number 3. I have told Anthony that. I feel like I am rolling back in time… it’s making me younger again.”

Dwyane Wade had all the skills to electrify his audiences, a competitive mindset, and creative moves for crucial games. And so does Anthony Edwards, who just turned 22 this month. Coach Spo made no hesitation in his answer, which suggests that Anthony Edwards is a pure reminiscence of prime Dwyane Wade in the Heat. Perhaps Spoelstra sees a potential NBA champion in Edwards, as he saw in D-Wade in 2006.

Antman has been an absolute clutch player for Team USA

Edwards gives us the impression of a future NBA champion with the level of performance that he has been pulling recently. In the final game of the USA Basketball Showcase, Team USA’s unblemished record seemed to be broken by a strong German team. That was only until Anthony Edwards stepped up as the ultimate clutch player.

Team USA was down by 16 in the third quarter in Abu Dhabi before Edwards stunned everyone with his performance. The Timberwolves guard erupted against Team Germany in the fourth quarter, winning the game 99-91. Edwards dropped 34 points, six rebounds, and two assists against Germany. Compared to that, the rest of Team USA only had a combined 25 points. This very well explains the hype surrounding Anthony Edwards and the anticipation for his performance at the World Cup.