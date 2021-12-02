“Trae Young has been the best gift Atlanta got since Martin Luther King!”: NBA Twitter applauds the Hawks star for joining LeBron James, Chris Paul, and others in a special feat

After recording 33 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds in a 114-111 win over Indiana, Hawks star Trae Young joins 6 other legends in a special feat.

Entering this season, Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks team had a lot of expectations to meet, after their last campaign’s successes. However, the Hawks had a rather slow and shaky start to this 2021-2022 season, losing 9 out of their first 13 games.

Over the past weeks, ATL has turned into a winning team, winning 8 out of their last 9 games. Ice Trae is the biggest reason for last year’s Conference finalist’s recent success. For week #6, the sharpshooter averaged a staggering 31.3 points and 8.5 assists on 56.3% FG, to win the Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors.

Also Read: Hornets star comes up with an incredible highlight against the reigning champion Bucks

This past week, Young entered the history books by surpassing Larry Bird for the 15th most 30+ points and 10+ assists games in league history. And Young can’t seem to stop shattering records. After his Wednesday night’s 33-point, 10-assists, 8-rebounds near triple-double performance, in the 114-111 win over the Pacers, Young entered the record books yet again.

NBA Twitter reacts as Trae Young becomes the 7th player ever to record 5k+ points and 2k+ assists under the age of 24

The 6-foot-1 star guard is now only the 7th player in NBA history to record 5,000+ points and 2,000+ assists, under the age of 24. The 23-year-old joins legends Isiah Thomas, Stephon Marbury, Tony Parker, LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook for the same.

Trae Young is the seventh player in NBA history to have 5,000+ points and 2,000+ assists, under the age of 24. Isiah Thomas

Stephon Marbury

Tony Parker

LeBron James

Chris Paul

Russell Westbrook

Trae Young pic.twitter.com/SJm7QOKx94 — Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) December 2, 2021

NBA Twitter exploded with reactions.

Another 30-10 game for Trae Young. Fifth of the season for Young. Just on fire lately — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) December 2, 2021

Best PG in the East. It’s time y’all admit it — LeGOAT Fan ➐ (@hayescarroll_) December 2, 2021

Trae Young has now scored 30-or-more points in five straight games, the longest 30+ scoring streak in the NBA this season. Where you at @espn & @SportsCenter? — Austin (@AustinPlanet) December 2, 2021

Trae Young gotta be the best gift ATL received since MLK Jr.! — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) December 2, 2021

He’s top 5 MVP right now — Pie Horse (@pie_horse) November 27, 2021

Also Read: LeBron James hypes up his Bryce as he gets Sierra Canyon the win in electric fashion

Over the past few weeks, Trae has really started playing like his true self. He has finally adjusted to the new foul call and has been absolutely sensational. In the past 10 games, Trae has been averaging 29 points and 8.9 assists.

However, Young’s job is far from over. Currently placed 7th in the East with a >.500 12-10 record, the Hawks are only 3.5 games behind the number 1 seeded Brooklyn Nets. Judging on their recent form, ATL will surely be rising up the standings in the near future.