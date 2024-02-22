“I Don’t Respect Your Opinion If You’re Not In The Gym With Me”: Kevin Durant Responds To Charles Barkley’s ‘Not A Leader’ Criticism

Internet trolls are not the only detractors that Kevin Durant responds to. The 6ft 11” star also takes the time out to clap back at esteemed personalities from the basketball world for their negative comments about him. Charles Barkley has been one of the respected individuals who has often locked horns with Durant. Recently, KD didn’t shy away from responding to the TNT analyst’s harsh criticism.

During the 2024 All-Star Game, Charles Barkley was a member of the Alternate Cast alongside Candace Parker and Draymond Green. At one point in the broadcast, during the second half of the exhibition game, Barkley ripped apart Durant for his inability to be a leader.

After stating that the Slim Reaper has been a “follower” at every stage of his career, Sir Charles also believed that Devin Booker had to step up and take up the leadership role for the Arizona side to emerge victorious.

“Kevin [Durant] is a follower. He’s not a leader. He’s proven that on all of his stops. Booker is a hell of a player also. I think he’s gon have to take that initiative and take this Suns team to the next level,” Barkley said.

As soon as Barkley’s statements went viral on social media, a majority of basketball enthusiasts came to the two-time champ’s defense. Even Gilbert Arenas stood up for KD, calling out Barkley for his hypocrisy. It was only about time that the lanky forward gave his opinions on Chuck’s comments.

Kevin Durant simply put that he didn’t respect anybody’s opinions who didn’t share the court with him. Believing that Barkley was only filling “a segment up” on TV, the 35-year-old said:

“A lot of people that’s on TV, that don’t ever come to the gym or ever come to the games… They not in here. It’s just part of TV. They needed something to fill a segment up. So they talk about some negative shit, but if you’re not in the gym, I don’t respect your opinion if you’re not in the gym with me.”

KD’s leadership has been under scrutiny ever since he was unable to replicate the success that he found with the Golden State Warriors. However, no individual has criticized him as much as Charles Barkley has. Hence, the two have even gone back and forth regarding the same topic for the past few years. And to be fair to Durant, Barkley’s criticism of him does go too far, especially on this occasion.

That said, for Durant to say that he doesn’t respect anyone’s opinions who hasn’t shared a court with him also doesn’t seem quite right. After all, even if he doesn’t respect pure analysts, legends of the game such as Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, and many others demand a certain level of respect. To say that he wouldn’t respect their opinions, rather than just disagree with them does seem a bit unfair.

Kevin Durant has been criticized by Charles Barkley for his leadership before as well

Charles Barkley has made similar comments previously as well. Back in 2022, the Phoenix Suns legend took a shot at Kevin Durant for his inability to be a leader. While on the sets of NBA on TNT, the Round Mound of Rebound ripped apart the former Texas Longhorn for being a “passenger” and not the “driver of the bus” during his tenure with the Golden State Warriors. After disregarding the two championships that KD won because he joined a team that had already won a championship before, Chuck said:

“Before KD gets that great respect from all the old heads, he’s going to have to win a championship as the bus driver. Listen, he joined that team that already won a championship, no disrespect, that’s just a fact.”

As expected, Durant didn’t keep shut. Instead of choosing to ignore Barkley, KD reiterated the same words as this time around. Even though he revealed his admiration for the Chuckster for the player he was, Durant just didn’t respect his opinions.

“He’s a f—ing legend that I’ve got nothing but respect for, and when I look up… I don’t agree with how he approaches the game as a Hall of Famer. His game as an analyst — I don’t really f*** with your approach. That’s my opinion on you, just like your opinion on us,” KD said.

Charles Barkley criticizing Kevin Durant for his inability to lead teams could very well repeat. Hence, the best way for the latter to put this take to rest is by leading the Phoenix Suns to win the 2024 championship.