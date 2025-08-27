“He Chopped My Sh*t”: Kyrie Irving Loses Cool Over New Haircut in Twitch Rant

Mar 24, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

NBA players take their physical appearance seriously. They say when you look your best, you play your best and athletes believe that. You’ve seen the famous video of Jayson Tatum claiming he’s top 5 in the league when he gets a cut. Kyrie Irving, while he’s never made such a bold claim, recently had a haircut debacle that he shared with his Twitch chat, fuming at how badly the barber cut his hair.

Talking to his chat with a cap on, Kyrie recalled a conversation he had with his wife, lamenting over how bad his new cut looked. To his surprise though, she disagreed with him and claimed it wasn’t as bad as he thought.

“Now you know when you go to your wife, or you go to your girlfriend, or whoever your significant other is, and you like, ‘Nah, he f***** my s*** up.’ The first thing somebody that you love is going to do, they are going to look at it and be like, ‘Nah, it’s not that bad,'” he said to his viewers.

He continued while laughing, saying, “Yo, when my wife said that to me, I deada** was like, ‘Babe. What do you mean, it’s not that bad? He chopped my s***!’ He said, ‘Go check it out,’ so now I’m checking it out. Now I’m having you check it out. My hairline is not cooked?”

He then proceeded to take his cap off to show the chat how uneven his hairline looked. The comments on Instagram also agree with his assessment of his lineup, with Donovan Mitchell commenting, “Feel bad cuz bruh was prolly tellin his bros he cut you too,” followed by laughing emojis.

A fan also commented, complimenting Kyrie’s normal hairline, saying the barber messed up “the best hairline in the NBA.”

Perhaps the funniest part of the stream was when Kai, while inspecting his cut, said, “No disrespect to whatever he had going on, but I’m not showing up like this! I’m not showing out like that, bro! Hell NO!”

Luckily for Uncle Drew, he has more than enough time to get his hairline fixed before he steps foot on the court again. With his ACL torn in March, he isn’t expected to be back in action for at least 6-8 more months, so whenever he does return, he’ll have the freshest cut in the NBA again.