Not Steph Curry, Shams Charania Picks Former Bulls Guard as Player Comp Ahead of Celebrity All-Star Game

NBA All-Star Weekend is upon us. The midseason break brings a packed slate of festivities, including the All-Star Game, the Slam Dunk Contest, and, of course, the Celebrity All-Star Game. One of the biggest names set to appear in that contest is a basketball legend of sorts, not for his work on the court, but for keeping fans informed about everything that happens off it. That man is famed NBA insider Shams Charania.

Charania has been breaking stories left and right for years. His biggest move was being the first to report the Luka Doncic trade from the Mavericks to the Lakers, cementing him as the new face of trust in a world of untrustworthy journalists. That said, the 31-year-old is more than a man who tweets or types up the latest happenings. He also is a student of the game.

When Charania was asked about his player comp for the 2026 All Star game, he, at first, gave a very common answer, The Chef. “I would say Steph Curry but that’s the most, to me that’s ordinary. Anyone would say that,” he said to the media. Fortunately, Shams is smarter than that.

Now, Charania name-dropped a much more obscure guard that used to ball with the Bulls and the Lakers. “I’m going Jannero Pargo. You have to really be in the archives for a Jannero Pargo.”

And what a pick. Pargo was the kind of baller who carved out a long NBA career by knowing exactly what his role was and owning it. He wasn’t a superstar, but he was a reliable scorer who could heat up quickly, especially from three-point range.

It wasn’t just because of offense that he survive in the league for some time. Defensively, he competed, even if size sometimes put him at a disadvantage against bigger guards. Shams knows this and cited these reasons for his choice. “Just a do-it-all. Got to his spots, got his buckets. Shooter. Just a microwave coming off the bench. I think about him with the Bulls, with the Lakers, so that’s my comp.”

Shams’ player comp is ELITE ball knowledge @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/UqaRvPfGjT — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 14, 2026

In a weekend that has become a little less important over the years, it is kind of cool that one of the most talked-about names is a reporter. Charania leaning into a low-key, role-player comparison shows that he genuinely watches and appreciates the game beyond the headlines. It also makes him instantly more relatable to real hoop heads who live for the random deep cuts.

The NBA is at its best when it blends entertainment with personality, and this is a perfect example. Fans still get the spectacle on the court, but small moments like this give All-Star Weekend its charm, or at least more charm than it has had in Celebrity All-Star Games of the past. Sometimes, the fun really is in the nostalgia.

And honestly, the Pargo shoutout is a reminder that the league has always been built on more than just its biggest stars. Players like that filled real roles and helped teams win in their own way. If Shams plays the game the way he reports it, he might surprise a few people out there.