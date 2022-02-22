“You call me a tyrant because you won nothing!”: When Michael Jordan gave a hair-raising speech on why he pushed his teammates so damn hard during his Bulls days

Bulls legend Michael Jordan tearfully addressed why he played the way he played during his career in the NBA

Michael Jordan did a lot during his NBA career.

We’re not going to mention all his achievements for the umpteenth time, because chances are, you’ve probably heard about them a billion times over by now. But, the most important, and fondly remembered of all his achievements are his 6 championships.

Winning just one championship is pretty darn good. Winning just one three-peat (3 championships in a row), is impeccable. But two, with just a year’s gap between them? That’s some GOAT-level stuff right there.

But all that winning didn’t come easy. No, MJ had to keep pushing, not only himself but also all of his teammates day after day. And in many ways, due to how harsh he could be on the others, oftentimes, people saw him as a bit of a tyrant.

Well, as you may remember, ESPN aired the brilliant ‘The Last Dance’ docu-series just a couple short years ago. And from that hallowed show, we wanted to take a look back at perhaps, the most inspirational speech Jordan had ever given to fans of the NBA worldwide.

With that being said, let’s get right into it, shall we?

Michael Jordan announced that if people had a problem with his ways, they have never won anything, and just shouldn’t play that way

When it came to his career, any emotions associated with Michael Jordan were probably his anger, hunger for revenge, and just undeniable confidence to beat anyone he went up against. But, during ‘The Last Dance’, MJ revealed another side of himself when it came to his career. And we have to admit, it was quite the sight to see.

The man almost teared up. And again, this is simply about the way he played the game.

If that alone doesn’t tell you just how much the sport of basketball matters to the GOAT, we aren’t sure anything in this world ever will.

