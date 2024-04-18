“NOTHING IS PERSONAL”: Angel Reese Expresses Gratitude for WNBA Draft Weekend, Clears the Air

Apr 15, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Angel Reese speaks in a press conference after she is selected with the number seven overall pick to the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After entertaining fans for the entirety of the 2023-2024 season, some of the best players in the college basketball circuit were present in New York to kickstart their professional journey. Being one of the young and talented women to get picked at the 2024 WNBA Draft, Angel Reese cleared the air and spoke about sharing the memorable experience along with 35 others whom she competed with for four long years.

As seen from their social media activities, the future WNBA stars seemed to have enjoyed themselves throughout the week. Keeping aside their intense rivalry to cherish this once-in-a-lifetime moment, the girls also got to know each other significantly better.

Angel Reese took to X (formerly “Twitter”), detailing her experience. Stating the obvious, the former LSU star claimed that the past 4 days had been fun. Additionally, the forward also said that it was great to see each player keep their competitiveness aside. Calling it a “vibe”, Reese wrote:

the best part of the weekend in NYC was getting to know all the girls after being sooo competitive for the last 4 years!! everybody was such a vibe & we all had so much FUN which shows how competitive we all are ON THE COURT!! NOTHING IS PERSONAL!!!

Apart from joking around and sightseeing with her fellow draftees, Reese was also seen making TikTok videos with her competition.

It is great to see the competitive players let their guard down and enjoy each other’s company. However, in just a few weeks’ time, they will go back to facing each other on the court, hoping to outperform each other.

As the mock draft boards projected, Reese was selected by the Chicago Sky with their #7 pick. With the team also drafting South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso, it’ll be interesting to see the two frontcourt players share the same locker room after being archnemesis and competing against each other for the past four years. Between the two, the Sky franchise’s now-frontcourt duo combined a staggering 26.1 rebounds per game during the NCAA March Madness, per ESPN. Clearly, it’ll be a difficult task for the remaining 11 teams in the league to defeat the Sky in the rebounds stat.

The Sky will hope that Reese and Cardoso are able to transition to the professional level in no time, positively impacting the franchise as they hope to win the WNBA title after two years.