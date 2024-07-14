mobile app bar

“Nothing Lasts Forever”: Mike Dunleavy Jr. Talks About Warriors Moving Past Klay Thompson’s Departure

The abrupt ending of Klay Thompson‘s tenure at the Golden State Warriors has shocked the fanbase. Amidst their worries about the unknowns, Mike Dunleavy Jr. recently made them hope for a better future. The Warriors’ General Manager candidly discussed the importance of moving past the Splash Brother’s departure while acknowledging the impact of this consequential decision.

During a Summer League courtside conversation with ESPN, Dunleavy Jr. showcased immense faith in the youth core and the recent incoming of the Warriors. However, he admitted how big a void the departure of Thompson left on the roster. The 43-year-old subsequently discussed how this could affect the team’s core, stating,

“We’re excited about the young group that we have…Some guys we have added and that’s just sort of how things evolve…Nothing lasts forever. Here we are pivoting to something different. I think it’s gonna be good…In many ways, we can have a better team…It goes without saying, we’re gonna really miss Klay Thompson…Especially for Draymond [Green], Steph [Curry], and Steve [Kerr], it will be a bit of a shock”.

His words aptly revealed both sides of the coin. Considering Thompson’s legacy in the Bay Area, none of the latest recruits can ever imitate his achievements with the franchise. On top of this, his ability to thrive under the current system and culture has set a remarkable benchmark for newcomers.

That said, the Warriors started planning for the future long back. With Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski staying on the verge of breaking into the starting five, the roster remains well-positioned to become a contender. On top of this, the addition of two-way guard De’Anthony Melton, sharpshooter Buddy Hield, and defensive enforcer Kyle Anderson has given them much-needed depth.

As a result, Dunleavy Jr. rightly pointed out that the Warriors fans have much to look forward to this season. On paper, they already have a more balanced roster than last season. So, it’s up to the team to convey these positive changes through favorable results.

