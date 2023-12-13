“Now There’s No Deal”: Shams Charania Claims Klay Thompson’s Future is in Question Following $48 Million Deal’s Fallout

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 02: Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) in the second half of an NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire) NBA: DEC 02 Warriors at Clippers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520231202026

The Golden State Warriors do not seem to be in the best of their form since winning their 2022 NBA championship. Though the Dubs reached the Western Conference Semi-Final last season, this season seems to be particularly tough for them to maintain their offensive prowess. The Warriors currently stand 11th in the Western Conference, with a 10-13 record, losing 6 of their last 10 games.

In a recent episode of the Run It Back podcast, sports journalist Shams Charania talked about the woes of the Warriors and how Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney were all benched in the last game against the Phoenix Suns. However, despite this rut, Charania mentioned that Thompson is expected to receive a deserving opportunity to see this season through with the Warriors.

Klay Thompson’s future is in question, given he had previously rejected a 2-year, $48,000,000 contract offer from the Warriors this off-season. However, Charania expects Thompson to bag a better opportunity for himself despite no such discussions for a possible contract extension. He said,

“[Klay Thompson’s] future has been in question…I’m told that the Warriors offered a deal, 2 years in the range of 48 million dollars in an extension to Klay Thompson before the season, and now there’s no deal.”

Charania is happy with youngsters such as Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziesmki getting enough opportunities to prove their worth in the team. While the Warriors veterans are all prepared to lead the team to their subsequent glory, current changes and the rotations in the roster suggest that the franchise might be looking to incorporate a fresh build-up and prepare for the onset of a new generation of players to take charge on the floor.

Klay Thompson wants to finish his career playing for one team

Even though Thompson’s future with the franchise looks blurry, earlier, before the start of this season, Klay Thompson admitted that he would want to remain loyal to one team and finish his career with the Warriors.

Thompson was drafted into the Dubs’ team as an 11th overall pick in 2011, and since then, he has helped add four championships to the franchise’s trophy cabinet. Speaking of the opportunity of retiring as a Warrior, Thompson told The Athletic,

“I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else. To play for one franchise, man? That’s so rare. In any sport. Football. Baseball. Basketball. Australian Rules Football. To play for one club is insane. It’s some real legendary stuff. Even what Udonis Haslem did. He’s revered in Miami. Locally. That’s what I cherish. Going around the country, going around the world and people from Northern California or Warriors fans in general are just so prideful about the Warriors. And I was here before banners were hung up.”

Perhaps, given that Thompson has vocally repeated his statement of remaining as a Warrior, a contract extension might be on the foray before the end of this season. Currently averaging 15.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, the Dubs fans hope for Thompson to regain his form and find his offensive rhythm again as the season progresses.