“Not a Playoff Performer”: Paul George Warns About ‘Extra Focus’ Heading Into 2023–24 Season, Combats Narrative Surrounding Postseason Performance

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 18: Los Angeles Clippers Guard Paul George (13) looks on during a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers on March 18, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire NBA: MAR 18 Magic at Clippers Icon230318042

Paul George recently sat down with reporter Taylor Brooks for a Bleacher Report exclusive interview. During the interview, the Clippers guard was asked what narrative he most took personally. Paul said the narrative surrounding the fact that he was “Not a playoff performer “, was what affected him the most.

Paul even mentioned during the interview that the narrative was hinged on one performance he had during the 2020 bubble. Paul George even told Taylor Brooks that the chip on his shoulder has led him to approach the season with more focus than before.

PG13 talks about playoff reputation

Paul George has a reputation among a majority of fans. The situation is that he comes up short when it matters the most. Paul recently sat down with Taylor Brooks before the season tipped off, addressing the narrative surrounding his play. Taylor, during the interview, even asked PG if there was a narrative that he took most personally.

The Clippers forwards responded,

“Probably that I am not a playoff performer. I had one experience, that was documented during the bubble. I didn’t play my best, I struggled. That has kinda floated with me. There have been other playoff moments, where I was playing through injuries and ……. you didn’t know what I was dealing with. But more than anything, that’s where I think basketball is most important. We spoke about and touched upon legacy, and I think that’s where legacy is made“.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1711624688982458833?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

PG further went on to explain his approach towards this season, “Not that I am out to change people’s opinion. How I prepared this season, is how I prepare each season, it’s by getting better. I can’t lie and not say that there is just a little more focus going into this year”.

There is a chip on PG’s shoulders as he has been unable to stay fit and perform in the playoffs for some time now. His last proper outing came in the 2020 bubble, where the Clippers miraculously managed to blow a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets.

Is this the season for the Clippers?

The Los Angeles Clippers better not fall short this season. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George looking healthy, the duo should be able to bring out the best in themselves and the team this season. Clippers owner Steve Balmer and head coach Tye Lue, both have expressed their expectations from the two stars, placing importance on availability.

This season, both stars have been vocal about their desire to play as much as possible during the regular season. With many journalists like Stephen A. Smith publicly writing off the Clippers, the team has some shutting up to do this season.