“Offered Me a Percentage of the Team with Cash”: Magic Johnson Fondly Remembers Owning and Playing for a Swedish Team

Over the last few years, Magic Johnson has expanded his empire in sports ownership, becoming a billionaire in the process. A strong advocate of Black ownership in the world of sports, the Lakers legend now has stakes in the NFL’s Washington Commanders Commanders, MLS’s LAFC, WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers, and Team Liquid esports. However, before all of this, the NBA veteran had stakes in the Magic M7 Borås, a Swedish professional basketball club.

Recently, Magic was reminded of his old team on X by a popular page Swish Cultures. The post involved clips of Magic playing overseas in Sweden during the 1999-2000 season.

Responding to the original post, Magic wrote, “What a magical throwback! Watching this video brings back so many memories, let me share the real Magic M7 story.”

The Lakers legend revealed that the owners of the team initially approached him with a marketing deal in mind.

“They offered me a percentage of the team with cash and named it after me, but I was never the majority owner. I was excited about the opportunity and even agreed to play in 5 games, all sold out, to help the team drive revenue!”

The NBA veteran only played five games for the team and had one 30+ point game and made 11 assists in two and a half minutes in another. The team eventually went bankrupt owing to their longstanding financial problems, but the post was enough to refresh some old and special memories for Magic.

Fans react to Magic Johnson’s Swedish basketball career

For most foreign basketball fans, it’s a dream to watch greats like Magic in action. Even though they missed seeing Magic in Sweden, fans reacted to his highlights, expressing their disbelief over his stats.

One fan wrote that Magic was in his bag even at that time and the highlights are unbelievable.

Hoop jerseys are some of the best in the world of sport. So, it’s understandable that some fans want to get their hands on the Magic jersey with the Magic M7 team.

One fan applauded Magic’s court vision so late into his career.

Another fan gave Magic his flowers, stating that he is the greatest passer and point guard in the history of the league.

It’s crazy how Magic still had that fluidity in his game in 1999-2000. No wonder his fans consider themselves lucky as they were able to witness one of the finest eras of basketball with Magic taking charge.