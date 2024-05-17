OG Anunoby Disappoints Knicks Fans Yet Again as His Injury Status Remains Unchanged for Potential Closeout Game 6

Apr 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The shorthanded New York Knicks got back to winning ways in Game 5 after losing back-to-back games to the Pacers. With a 3-2 lead in the Conference Semifinals, the Knicks have an opportunity to close out the series at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. However, it’ll be an uphill battle for Jalen Brunson and Co. as one of their key players, OG Anunoby is set to miss yet another game.

In a season marred with injuries, the Knicks have managed to stay afloat so far in the series, but the entire squad is running on fumes. According to the official injury report, Anunoby is listed as ‘Out’ for Game 6 due to left hamstring strain.

The 26-year-old has recently struggled with his hamstring issue which led to him missing the last three games. The last time when he suited up for the Knicks, he dropped 28 points with four rebounds and three assists in just 28 minutes of playing time.

After giving two solid performances at the beginning of the series, Anunoby took a hit and is yet to recover from it. Meanwhile, in his absence, the Knicks suffered two major blows, including the humiliating 32-point loss in Game 4.

According to Ian Begley, there hasn’t been any major development in Anunoby’s recovery yet. He added that the Knicks star is doing some light court workouts but he’s not ready to run up and down the court.

As per the SNY TV reporter, “Anunoby is not doing much more than he was before Game 5.” While he’ll not be participating to help his team get to the next challenge, there are other worrying signs for the NY fans.

Tyrese Haliburton is off the injury report for the first time

Four players from the Knicks, including Anunoby, featured on the injury report. Even though the franchise misses their help on the court, fans have at least made their peace with their absence. The Pacers, on the other hand, have gotten stronger at this stage of the season.

With only one player, Bennedict Mathurin on the list, they have a significantly healthier squad to play in the next game. In addition to that, Tyrese Haliburton, who was featured on the injury before every game of the series so far, has finally gotten a proper clearance and is 100% fit for the next game. For the Knicks fans, that’s another thing to worry about.