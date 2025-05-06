Jalen Brunson Responds To $24 Billion Company’s Analysts Showing 0 Faith In The Knicks

May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts with teammates after defeating the Boston Celtics in overtime during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Game 1 of the Knicks vs. Celtics second-round NBA playoff matchup did not disappoint. New York overcame a 20-point deficit and won a thriller in overtime 108-105. Putting up huge numbers was Mr. Clutch himself, Jalen Brunson. The 28-year-old dropped 29 points and was one of the key players interviewed in the post-game press conference, where he was asked to respond to New York’s critics.

Advertisement

Boston was heavily favored for Game 1, considering that they are the defending champions and were playing at home at the TD Garden. In fact, over 40 analysts from ESPN predicted that the Knicks would lose Game 1. ESPN might be considered the worldwide leader in sports. They might be a company that is worth close to $24 billion according Bank of America. But sometimes greatness trumps office nerds who sit at their computers making picks.

So when Jalen was asked by one reporter if he had a message for the 40 “experts” who chose the home team over the Knicks, the point guard had an easy answer. One that he didn’t take too long to think about. “No.”

Jalen Brunson on ESPN not picking the Knicks to win tonight and his message to them: pic.twitter.com/mpYLVh3LI8 — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) May 6, 2025

Brunson didn’t need to give a lengthy clickbait answer because he did his talking on the court. At one point, he got 6 of his 29 points by draining two huge threes in a row and forcing Boston to try and get them right back. Celtics shot abysmally from behind the arc, but the Knicks better be careful, because the champs won’t be that inaccurate again.

Mr. Clutch didn’t do it alone this game either. OG Anunoby also dropped 29 and was just as deadly from behind the arc as he was driving the rock. The big hero for the Knicks? Mikal Bridges. He only had 8 points but made three huge plays in OT, including snagging the game-winning steal.

Brunson hammered home the team effort argument elsewhere in his postgame speech. “It’s not about putting the team on my back. I have confidence in them, they have confidence in me,” the Villanova alumna said when asked about being the hero. “It may look like I get the credit, but it’s a credit to them.”

The win gives the Knicks home-court advantage now. To be honest…they’ll need it. They still have a massive hill to climb if they hope to keep the Celtics at bay. Winning once against this juggernaut of a side is huge, but winning three more will require a superhuman effort.