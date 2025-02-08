“Oh My God”: When Kobe Bryant Danced Around With Happiness After His Favorite NFL Team Won the Super Bowl

Apr 13, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) looks on after the Lakers defeat of the Utah Jazz 101-96 at Staples Center in Bryant’s final game of his career. Bryant scored 60 points in the game. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Being a native of Philadelphia, Kobe Bryant was a huge fan of the Eagles, and he didn’t hide his love for the team. With Super Bowl Sunday just around the corner, an old video of Kobe’s Eagles fandom has been making rounds on the internet, reminding fans that at his core, even the great Black Mamba was a sports fan, just like them.

Advertisement

A resurfaced video from 2018 features Kobe holding his daughter Bianka while watching the Eagles play in the big game. Super Bowl LII saw the Eagles pip Tom Brady’s Patriots 41-33, and Kobe, as a fan, enjoyed everything he saw on his TV.

The video, which was originally posted by his wife Vanessa, showed Kobe going through every possible emotion during the final play of the game. He was originally seated close to the TV, but as play progressed, he slowly got up, with excitement creeping into his voice.

“Oh thank God! Oh my God, we won! We won the f**king Super Bowl! That’s it! We f**king won the f**king Super Bowl! Oh my God! Oh my God! Yes!”

Kobe’s love for the Eagles was second only to his love for the Lakers. The Mamba was an influential figure, even among football players. In 2020, after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, running back LeSean McCoy, who used to play for the Eagles, sported a Kobe jersey in their celebrations. McCoy and Kobe go way back, and he idolized the Lakers’ legend.

How LeSean McCoy met Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant met LeSean McCoy in 2011, when Bryant was at the peak of his powers. McCoy had just started his career two years prior. As Bryant was a much bigger name than McCoy, the running back didn’t expect Kobe to know who he was. However, when Kobe introduced himself to McCoy, he acknowledged his prowess on the field and left the football player in shock.

McCoy was so surprised that his idol knew of his existence that he immediately texted his mother. He recalled the incident, saying,

“I saw him at a basketball game and he called me ‘Shifty Shady.’ I remember texting my mom and telling her, ‘Kobe knows who I am!’ ”

Of course, as a Philly native himself, McCoy adored Bryant and was devastated when he learned of his passing. Recalling the event, he said,