“Fred VanVleet does deserve to an All-Star selection this season”: NBA Twitter applauds the Raps guard as he drops 33 points vs the Spurs, amid his career-best year

With Fred VanVleet on the court, the Raps are outscoring opponents by 5.9 per 100 possessions. Outscored by 14.6 with the guard off the court. This 20.5 net difference is the 2nd most in the league after Nikola Jokic.

Fred VanVleet has been outright sensational this season. With Kyle Lowry parting ways with the Toronto Raptors, and Pascal Siakam being sidelined for the first 3 weeks of the season, VanVleet has done an outstanding job in leading the team. Averaging 21.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game, FVV has been the best player on the Canadian-based team.

After dropping 35 points and 5 assists in the Raptors’ win against New York, Fred followed his incredible performance with yet another big night. During the Toronto-San Antonio clash, the undrafted guard put up 33 points, 7 assists, and 2 steals while shooting the ball at a 52.2/50/100 split.

VanVleet has a huge impact on this Toronto team. With the 6-foot-1 combo-guard on the floor, Nick Nurse’s boys have been outscoring opponents by 5.9 per 100 possessions. However, with him off the court, the team has been getting outscored by 14.6. This 20.5 net difference is the 2nd– best in the league only to Nikola Jokic.

Fred VanVleet this season: 20.9 PPG

5.0 RPG

6.7 APG

3.5 3PG (3rd in NBA)

NBA Twitter reacts as Fred VanVleet averages 31.4/4.4/8.4 over the last 5 games

As soon as the stats from his past few games went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Fred Vanvleets advanced numbers are outrageously good 2nd in the league in on and off metrics is insanity — Scottie Barnes SZN!!! (@Phoenix7863) January 5, 2022

Several players and coaches around the league believe Fred has been exceptionally well this season. And is even good enough to make the All-Star team. Recently, Siakam spoke about VanVleet’s All-Star candidacy:

“I feel like he definitely deserves it. He’s been putting in the work and the numbers are showing it… Raptors fans, do what you do and let’s get him out there.”

Fred has been putting up a solid 21.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game, (31.4/4.4/8.4 over the last 5). In the midst of the best season of his career, the 2019 champ has a legit shot at making his first-ever All-Star Game in Cleveland this season.