“He’s Just Mad I’m Busting His A**”: Luka Doncic Called Out Jazz Players For Fighting Him Mid Game Amidst His Historic Night

Luka Doncic made history tonight as being the only player since play-by-play tracking was introduced in the 1996-97 season to drop a statline of 29 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds by halftime. En route to his historic night, he would get into a bit of a scuffle with Collin Sexton and Kris Dunn of the Utah Jazz at the 3:30 minute mark of the 3rd quarter. This would lead to double technical being assessed to both Dunn and Doncic and in an effort to plead his case, the All-Star made sure to get his point across to the officials.

“I didn’t do nothing he just mad I’m busting his ass,” said Luka. In all fairness, the play that spawned this mix-up was Luka driving to the rim and into Dunn which led to a kick-out to Derrick Jones Jr for a right corner 3.

Perhaps the physicality by Doncic was a bit too much for Dunn as he immediately got into his face which also resulted in Collin Sexton following suit. From all angles, all fans could see was Doncic smiling and backing away.

Seems as though the Slovenian superstar wasn’t finished when it comes to spewing profanity as his on-court post-game interview was just that. “We can’t f**k around, ah s**t. My bad,” said Doncic.

Luka Doncic has never been one to shy away from trash talk

Despite coming into the league a mere half decade ago, Luka Doncic has earned the respect of his peers. His game does all the talking for him, thus garnering this respect. However, this doesn’t stop him from talking trash while displaying his elite skill.

Perhaps his most famous back and forth in the NBA has been against Devin Booker. Former players Richard Jefferson and JJ Redick have even recently spoken up about this beef, claiming they believe that the two genuinely don’t like one another.

What sparked their rivalry and took it to another level was certainly Luka, after losing Game 5 against the Suns in the WCSF in 2022, yelling out in the tunnel, “Everybody acts tough when they’re up!” The Mavericks would then win Games 6 and 7, with the latter being quite the beatdown on the reigning Western Conference champions.

In March 2023, Luka would call out the Suns for talking trash in the waning seconds of the game. With Luka missing a game-tying shot, Booker would go on to talk down to him, with the former, in his post game interview, saying, “Next time, just don’t wait until there’s three seconds left to talk.”