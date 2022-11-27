“I’ve Allowed Bronny and Bryce to not Play Certain Tournaments”: LeBron James Voices Concern over NBA Aspirants Not Getting Enough Rest

About to turn 38 years of age, LeBron James continues to defy the laws of genetics. The most recent instance of this was the King scoring a season-high 39 point double-double in a win against the Spurs. The Lakers superstar became the oldest player after Kobe Bryant to score 39 points in the 20th season.

LeBron James tonight: 39 points

11 rebounds

7 threes

52% FG

10-10 FTM The King was on fire. 👑🔥

Standing at 6ft 9″ and weighing 250 lbs, James is one of the most durable athletes the game has ever seen. Though the four-time champion has had some knick-knack injuries lately, he continues to average 35+ minutes of playing time as he looks to dethrone Kareem-Abdul Jabbar as the NBA’s leading scorer.

Nonetheless, this doesn’t mean that the four-time Finals MVP isn’t an advocate of resting players. In the past, we’ve seen James express his displeasure towards the league’s 82-game hectic schedule, citing the growing cases of injuries to players.

Coming off a two-week hiatus due to an adductor injury, James recently spoke about kids today not getting enough rest due to year-round basketball.

LeBron James advocates the importance of rest for pro athletes.

Post getting the W on the road, James would address the media, candidly answering all questions, including one such subject being that of kids playing too much basketball even before they make the NBA and how it could affect their health in the future.

“I think it’s too much, there are too many tournaments. I think it’s too much basketball, too many basketball tournaments being played throughout. The full year doesn’t allow these kids to recover, they go from playing all summer right into school league (repeat) for four years, and then they go off to college or go play wherever they go play. If they are fortunate they get to the NBA, there is a lot of basketball, lot of miles being put on their body,” said James.

“Having kids of my own, I’ve allowed them to not play in certain tournaments.”

LeBron James said he first wanted to treat Westbrook's cut since "his health is more important than the game." Once the situation de-escalated, he wanted to do something to Zach Collins.

James added how he allowed his sons to miss games or even the first half of a tournament if they wanted.

LeBron James has both sons Bronny and Bryce pursuing the NBA dream.

A role model for millions, James has both sons following in his footsteps to the NBA. The Lakers superstar’s eldest son Bronny is 6ft 3″ tall, playing guard position for Sierra Canyon in LA. According to the observation of some scouts, the 18-year-old has a good shooting hand, coupled with impressive ball-handling and passing skills.

James’ second son Bryce recently broke the internet with his massive growth spurt. As per recent reports, the 15-year-old has shot up to 6ft 6″, making him the second tallest member of the James family.

