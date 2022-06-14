“Oh, sh**! LeBron James knows me!”: Juancho Hernangomez freaked out when the Lakers superstar came up to him and praised him for acting in Hustle

Starring in a movie is big, next to Adam Sandler, even bigger, and it is a basketball movie produced by LeBron James, wild! Not for Juancho!

To act in a Hollywood movie is the stuff of legends. For any actor even. But for an NBA player to star in one and receive global acclaim? Only two players have done that, Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

A third has joined the list and no it is not Steph Curry or Kevin Durant. But it is Juancho Hernangomez. The star of the hit Netflix movie Hustle is making splashes in the movie industry and in the basketball community.

The Utah Jazz rotation player stars in the movie as Bo “BOA” Cruz, a Spanish prodigy who works in construction to feed his family.

While the specifics of the movie are not important, and in fact, you should go watch it when you have the chance! We are here to look back at Juancho’s interview in The Rich Eisen show where he discusses meeting LeBron.

Hernangomez grew up in Spain, where he wasn’t conditioned by the toxicity of Skips & clones, & instead got to fully appreciate the Greatness of Lebron. Imagine if our media treated Bron like they do over there. We wouldn’t have multiple generations brainwashed to worship a Myth. pic.twitter.com/UKz5HCNIOn — Letting Go (@ProvideContext) June 12, 2022

Juancho Hernangomez recalls LeBron James walking into the locker room and praising him!

For anyone to notice you and praise you is always a great feeling, especially when it is LeBron James! For Juancho, a young Spaniard growing up watching the Lakers superstar, it felt surreal.

In his own words, “After the game, LeBron came to me, we were in the locker room, I thought ‘Oh LeBron James is coming, where (am) I gonna hide?”

Juancho continues “he come(s) to me and say(s), ‘thank you for doing the movie, you looking great'” and I was like, ‘Oh sh**! he know(s) me!’”

To be awestruck by your favorite player recognizing and praising you must be something. Juancho certainly felt a lot of pride that day.

Hustle is available on Netflix and covers the story of Philadelphia 76ers talent scout Stanley Sugarman who unearths a diamond in the rough.

