“LeBron James smoking a cigar next to his daughter Zhuri James, is he a bad parent? Next on Undisputed!”: Townsfolk of Twitter have already found Skip Bayless’ next target

LeBron James posted a video of him smoking a cigar overlooking the ocean and chilling with his daughter, of course, Twitter has a problem!
