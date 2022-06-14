“LeBron James smoking a cigar next to his daughter Zhuri James, is he a bad parent? Next on Undisputed!”: Townsfolk of Twitter have already found Skip Bayless’ next target

LeBron James posted a video of him smoking a cigar overlooking the ocean and chilling with his daughter, of course, Twitter has a problem!

These days you cannot let someone enjoy life in peace. Especially, if that someone is LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was seen chilling and enjoying his break. So naturally, Twitter dot com had to chime in.

Overlooking the ocean and lounging on a beachfront property sounds like a dream. For LeBron it is reality. The King was seen smoking a cigar on a lounge chair. Life is good.

Also with LeBron is his daughter Zhuri James. The young girl seems to be enjoying her own time, blowing a conch roughly the size of her face!

But Twitter thinks it is bad to smoke around your young ones. The moral policing cannot stop and some users even pointed out there is one person who will be on a rant about this. That person is Skip Bayless.

Skip will find problems with LeBron James smoking a cigar next to his daughter!

How a father spends time with his daughter is none of our business. But the wise folk on Twitter will tell you otherwise.

Fortunately, we haven’t seen Skip Bayless’ rather idiotic take on this matter. But we might, as a Twitter user speculates.

“LeBron smoking a cigar next to his daughter, is he a bad parent? Next on Undisputed.” https://t.co/rOXG8J1jwr — LeChonk (@KazMolo) June 14, 2022

Another one thinks Skip might be hyperventilating just looking at this. We reckon he actually just might be.

Others are talking about how the King missed out on yet another NBA Finals. We miss him too.

Looking bitter as f**k thinking “I should’ve been the one playing in those finals” — Erick Urias (@EriUriQ) June 14, 2022



We hope we can see him make a playoff appearance the next time around. Until then, we might just watch him enjoy the breeze, the warm waters, and the sunset. Sigh.

You can probably detect a hint of jealousy from our tone, you wouldn’t be wrong. How LeBron James chooses to live his life is his choice.

The fact that a small puff of smoke near his daughter is seemingly more harmful to the people of Twitter than to her, is just ironic. As fans, all we can hope is he is back soon.

