“Stephen Curry needs to sit out next game, so Ayesha Curry can cook!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors superstar’s amusing t-shirt hits back on Celtics fans after game 5 win

Stephen Curry is all about supporting his wife Ayesha Curry. When Celtics fans put up a board that mocked her cooking, Chef Curry remembered.

Stephen Curry may not have been cooking tonight but he was sure to remind the press and the cameras that his wife can cook. Yes, the dotting husband was out supporting his wife in full force.

After the Warriors’ victory, Steph Curry was out to deny the haters any chance of glory today. His t-shirt had a simple slogan, “Ayesha Curry can cook!”.

The story behind the shirt? A brewery in Boston put up a signboard ahead of game 4 that read, “Ayesha Curry can’t cook!” Looks like Steph took it personally that game as he erupted for 43.

Hahaha I love it here.

Stephen Curry responds with a rather amusing shirt!

An “Ayesha Curry CAN cook” shirt post-game says everything. The irony is not lost on us, Steph himself didn’t cook up a storm, and yet here he is fighting for his wife.

Steph Curry wearing an 'Ayesha Curry CAN Cook' shirt postgame

Talk about a clap back and Curry chose a ridiculously good time to do it. As the Warriors now hold the edge in the series and are just one win away from their fourth championship in eight years.

Twitter was on point with the reactions.

"Ayesha Curry can cook" 😂😂😂 Steph and absolute legend

But looks like some curious folk might actually find an answer to the debacle, uh oh! So can Ayesha Curry really cook? We will find out soon enough.

can ayesha curry actually cook like steph says? 👀 the outta pocket crew is currently taste-testing her restaurant "international smoke." stay tuned for the review

