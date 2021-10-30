“Oh Shaq, you’re gonna be miserable when Melo passes you”: Charles Barkley tries to poke fun at Shaquille O’Neal gets roasted himself

Carmelo Anthony, one of the league’s most prolific scorers of all time recently climbed up on the all-time scoring list and is just behind Shaquille O’Neal.

The 10-time All-Star, Carmelo Anthony has had a wonderful 18-year NBA career averaging over 23 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists. The only achievement Melo desires is a Championship, and he’s joined LeBron James and the Lakers this season to pursue that. He was recently included in the NBA’s top 75 players of all time.

A few days after that, Anthony put up 28 points in a 121–118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies and moved past Moses Malone into the 9th place on NBA’s all-time career scoring list. He is just behind another Lakers superstar, the Diesel, Shaquille O’Neal.

As it happened, Shaq’s crew members at “Inside the NBA” didn’t let this slip past, reminding him that he is the next guy who Melo will be looking to surpass. And Shaq was quick to respond with that same well-oiled answer he has for most of the basketball related discussions.

Charles Barkley was trying to troll Shaq but again got trolled himself

Ernie Johnson was making O’Neal aware of who Melo will be passing next and asked him whether he would be happy if Melo went past him, to which Charles Barkley responded first with a loud and hilarious “Hell No!!”.

Then Shaq responded with his usual response to Chuck,

“Hey listen, scoring wasn’t my thing, Championship is my thing, ain’t that right Kenneth?”

It’s humble from O’Neal to say that scoring wasn’t his thing when he is still considered to be one of the most dominant players of all time and sits 8th on the all-time scoring list. But it’s not so humble to always throw his Championships on Chuck’s face in any debate.

To Shaq’s point Kenny Smith, former Houston Rockets guard who won 2 Championships, added,

“Together? How many you got Shaq? 4? Together 6.”

Then Chuck says (to Shaq) “Oh, you’re gonna be miserable when he(Carmelo) passes you.”

Shaq responded “Don’t worry about that, I am top-75. Stop it!!”

Okay Shaq, the poor guy never won a ring in his otherwise glorious NBA career, but Charles Barkley is NBA’s top-50 players of all time. Put some respect on his name.