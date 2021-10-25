“If this kid makes the FT, everyone gets a free laptop!”: Shaquille O’Neal first donated 200k to renovate the courts, then puts smile on several faces with his bet

Lakers’ legend Shaquille O’Neal gives everyone a free laptop after he just spent 200k to renovate the courts at the Doolittle Complex

Being one of the best basketball players of all time and a successful businessman didn’t necessarily mean that Shaquille O’Neal had to be a great human being as well, but the larger-than-life Lakers legend just loves putting smiles on people’s faces.

Not only after his retirement and establishing himself as a successful businessman, even during his playing days, the 4-time NBA Champ frequently donated huge money to charitable causes.

Also read: “Lonzo Ball is proving that Ben Simmons is lazy”: Shaquille O’Neal believes no team in the NBA wants the Sixers point guard on their roster

Once during his Miami Heat days, he donated $1 million to the Boys and Girls Club of America to create technology centers in Clubs nationwide. O’Neal invests a lot of his time in making people happy.

Shaq’s love for kids is unparalleled, he gave away laptops to a bunch of kids recently in a charity event

A fan once saw Shaq in a Best Buy, just after Kobe Bryant had passed. The guy offered condolences to the star for the untimely death of his friend and former teammate, as well as Shaq’s sister Ayesha, who also had recently passed away from cancer. The man got a new laptop—the best one in the store.

Recently, laptops were again involved in a similar ‘Shaq spreading happiness’ routine, he gave away several laptops this time to a bunch of kids, while he was in an event where he donated $200,000 to renovate the courts at the Doolittle Complex, Las Vegas.

.@Shaq (and IcyHot) not only donated 200k to renovate the courts at the Doolittle Complex. He then said if this kid makes the FT everyone gets a free laptop. This man is a treasure. pic.twitter.com/KJph9w2ZAl — Kevaney Martin (@KevaneyMartin) October 24, 2021

The courts were renovated via donations from the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and Icy Hot to The Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE for the renovation of basketball courts.

Shaq has always been into philanthropy because of the lessons taught by his father

Once in an interview with Graham Bessinger, he explained how his appetite for spreading love and happiness has come from his father.

“I’m doing this because this is what I was taught,” he said remembering his father. “I’m doing it because to walk in there and see a family, put smiles on their face for a day, that’s just awesome to me.”

Despite having an average income of $30,000 a year, Shaq’s father never shied away from donating. Once, after giving the family’s bag of hamburgers to a homeless veteran, his father got into the family car and told him, “If you ever make it big time, make sure you help those in need.”

Once the big guy donated a whole house to a family when their 12-year-old kid was paralyzed by a stray bullet in a shooting.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant and…. Shaq himself”: Shaquille O’ Neal snubs LeBron James in his version of NBA’s Mount Rushmore

There might be many players or athletes better than Shaquille O’Neal but there are only a few human beings like him who live to bring happiness to others.