Omitting Caitlin Clark, Carmelo Anthony’s Son Kiyan Reveals His Top 3 WNBA Players

The basketball community almost universally hails Caitlin Clark for revolutionizing the WNBA forever. Apart from having a lasting impact off the court, Clark also dominated the league in her first year and proved to be one of the best players in the W. Her historic rookie season left every fan in awe and broke all kinds of viewership records, but it still wasn’t good enough to crack into Kiyan Anthony’s top 3 players list.

Instead, Carmelo Anthony’s son listed Sabrina Ionescu, Angel Reese, and Diana Taurasi as his top 3 favorite WNBA players.

View this post on Instagram

Kiyan revealed his list during his appearance on Reese’s Unapologetically Angel podcast. That could also be a reason why he left out CC, keeping in mind the Indiana Fever star’s budding rivalry with the Chicago Sky center.

Clark has singlehandedly made the WNBA much more relevant than it ever was. Her incredible passing, accurate long-range shooting, and impressive court vision, have allured a lot of fans to the sport, filling up arenas and boosting high television ratings regularly.

The 2024 Rookie of the Year was also responsible for a substantial rise in social media engagement for the WNBA and drove a staggering amount from jersey sales. She is also set to help drive a salary boost in the league.

The 22-year-old finished the year with an impressive stat line of 19.2 points and 8.4 assists per game, for which she was rewarded with an All-Star and All-WNBA First Team selection.

It seems rather bizarre that Kiyan, who only recently started watching the WNBA, didn’t name Clark as one of his top three favorite players to watch. To be fair, the inclusion of the players that he did name is justified, especially Ionescu and Taurasi. Both are legends of the game in their own right.

However, fans are criticizing the teenager for naming Reese as one of his favorite players. But they forget that the youngster has a strong bond with the Chicago Sky player, motivating him to closely follow Reese’s career.

Kiyan Anthony received valuable advice from Reese

Angel Reese is friends with numerous personalities in the basketball community, including Kiyan. Thinking of him as her younger brother, the WNBA star also dished out some advice to the teenager on the same episode of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast.

Reese warned him to stay away from older women with ulterior motives as he is set to embark on his journey as an athlete.

“You need to be careful because when you go to the league — even when you’re in college — you need to be careful with these women,” Reese said to Kiyan.

The WNBA star wants the best for Anthony. Hence, she is asking him to keep certain distractions away. However, Kiyan is familiar with the off-court shenanigans in the NBA world and has already been navigating his career with caution.