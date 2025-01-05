mobile app bar

“On Track to Be Great”: Donovan Mitchell and Co. Get Major Props From Cavaliers Legend Brad Daugherty

Sameen Nawathe
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson speaks with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

Jan 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson speaks with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ dream start to this NBA season seemed too good to be true at first. However, Kenny Atkinson’s side has only improved since going 15-0. They currently sit at 30-4, boasting, by far, the best record in the league. And they seem on course to manage something that not even the best Cavs teams of the past have done: win 70 games in a season. This side has completely won over Brad Dougherty, who played for the Cavs in the 1980s and ’90s.

Sitting courtside at the Dallas Mavericks vs. the Cavaliers game, Dougherty spoke on what makes this Cleveland roster so special.

“I think this group is on track to be great. Very unselfish basketball team, Donovan Mitchell could be a super superstar in this league, but he’s unselfish. Fun to watch,” said Brad.

Having played alongside Mark Price and Larry Nance, Dougherty knows what it takes to be great. So his praise on Donovan Mitchell and Co. hold a lot of credence.

And Dougherty’s observation of Spida is spot on too. Despite being the franchise player, Mitchell’s stats are nowhere near what someone of his caliber is expected to put up. Of course, averages of 23.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists are nothing to be scoffed at. But for him, this would be considered a subpar season when it comes to individual numbers.

However, his ability to put personal stats on the back burner and focus on winning the game, has proved to be the difference for the Cavs this season. And the entire league is seeing its repercussions.

The Cavaliers seem unbeatable

Currently on a nine-game win streak, the Cavs seem to steamroll every side they face. And they’re not relying on one player either. Mitchell leads all scorers with 23.4 ppg, but Darius Garland (20.4) and Evan Mobley (18.9) aren’t far behind.

Their roster is also well balanced, with the twin towers of Mobley and Jarrett Allen suffocating anyone who dares venture into the paint.

Mobley has always been a defensive juggernaut. Another  key to the Cavs’ success has been his blossoming offensive game. He put up 34 points in the win over the Mavericks on Sunday, shooting 66.7% from the field and 50% from three. In Mobely, the Wine and Gold have the perfect two-way player.

And the way the Cavs get valuable contributions down to the 8th man on the roster, it is no surprise that they’re currently one of the favorites to win the title. And even greater things too, going by Dougherty’s comment.

About the author

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Drawing from his extensive background in editing his university publications, Sameen brings a distinguished level of professionalism and editorial acumen to his position. With over a decade of practical sporting knowledge, he adeptly curates a spectrum of content, ranging from foundational sports highlights to insightful analysis of potential NBA trades. Sameen's passion for basketball ignited with LeBron James, whom he credits for sparking his love for the game. He fondly reminisces about James' 2018 season, which he often describes as "the best display of pure hoops we've ever seen". When he's not immersed in the world of writing or playing basketball, Sameen can be found enjoying Taylor Swift's music or passionately supporting Manchester United during soccer matches. Join him as he delves into the dynamic and captivating realm of the NBA.

Share this article

Don’t miss these