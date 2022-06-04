“Once LeBron James is locked in, you’re at his mercy”: Dahntay Jones reveals why he had a tough time defending The King alongside Kobe Bryant and Vince Carter

Dahntay Jones was a more than capable defender but had a tough time guarding Vince Carter, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant.

Not all fans would know who Dahntay Jones was. The 6-foot-6 swingman had no All-Star appearances, no All-NBA appearance, and not even All-Defensive appearances, but still was a living nightmare for the most prolific scorers on the defensive end.

Despite being a menace during his playing days, there were some notable players who the 2016 champ believed were the toughest to guard. In the “No Chill With Gilbert Arenas” podcast, the former 13-year veteran named Vince Carter, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant as the hardest player he ever had to defend.

Starting with the Raptors legend, Jones said:

“Vince Carter. Because Vince was probably the most talented basketball player I’ve ever played in my entire life. He can do everything. Could do what your favorite scorers could do. Was the most athletic person you probably ever see in your entire life. If Vince is having a bad day, you’re in trouble. When he’s usually having a great day and he’s ready to laugh and be cordial with you, so my defense for that – tell some jokes.

He could really shoot the ball, get downhill, he’s long, he could do whatever he wanted to. So now like I just got to keep you in a jovial like manner to play to stop you because he’s just a great person”

“I hit LeBron James on a fastbreak one time and I bounced off him like a little kid”: Dahntay Jones

Jones further mentioned LeBron on his list. Having played with and against The King, Jones knew just how unstoppable the 18-time All-Star was. Narrating an experience from one of their matchups, the 41-year-old further said:

“Bron controls the whole game. I hit Bron on a fastbreak one time and I am not a weak individual but I put everything I had to and I bounced off him like a little kid. LeBron once he’s locked in, you’re at his mercy.”

Finally, Jones spoke about how deadly Kobe Bryant was. Mentioning how The Black Mamba played the game with a lot of intelligence, Jones lauded the Lakers legend:

“Kobe. The triangle made it so tough to push him in places. Like one-on-one, he’d put you in islands. He gets every foul call. But he’s super gifted. He played the game so cerebrally. And he got no conscience, too.”

In their own ways, all three – VC, Kobe, and Bron have managed to change the game for the good. Not only for Dahntay Jones, but these three were unguardable for even the most elite defenders.