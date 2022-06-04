“I’d break my mother’s face if she was in a Celtics jersey”: When LeBron James didn’t even spare Gloria James while displaying his hate for Boston franchise

LeBron James ‘ hatred toward Boston Celtics has not developed since he came to LA, it dates back to 10 years before he became a Laker.

There have been speculations of everyone on the Lakers squad being on the trade block for the next season. Some say LeBron James should be traded before Anthony Davis band even Russell Westbrook because he might leave for free to play with his son soon.

We’ve got to wait a few months to know whether the 4x Champ stays and gets another attempt for the Lakers’ 18th title or he gets traded which will still come as a surprise to most because it will be the first time that the King of free agency will get traded.

Laker Nation can rest assured that there is one team that the King is never going to go. The Boston Celtics. Yes, we know that’s not breaking news, and most people who have been following the NBA since or before 2007 must know the obvious reasons for it. But let’s talk about it for those who don’t.

Nobody hates the Boston Celtics more than the ever-so-cool and calm Lakers star, LeBron James.

The 18x All-Star has had numerous matchups with the Cs throughout his time in the East. The King said something hilarious and dark in a 2012 interview, “You put my mother on the floor, and if she were in a Boston Celtics uniform, I’d break her face.”

LeBron is NOT a fan of the Celtics… (via @FadeawayWorld) https://t.co/OX1IQnGHd4 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 2, 2022

We know how much James loves his mother. So, just imagine the intensity of this feeling that started maybe in the 2007-08 season.

The 37-year-old made it to his first NBA Finals within 4 years of making it to the NBA. But the then 22-year-old met Tim Duncan and his Spurs in the 2007 Finals and lost 4-0.

He must have thought of winning it all in the upcoming years having tasted some glory winning the East, but would fail to even do that for the next three years. Two out of those three were against the Big 3 of Boston Celtics in the Conference Semi-finals of 2008 and 2010.

James made his own Big 3 and his revenge on the Celtics quickly

C’s won the title in 08’ and lost the Finals in 2010 at the hands of Kobe Bryant and Co. But they forced LeBron to make his own Big-3 in Miami. After that, he would have two more battles with KG, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen led Boston in the next two post-seasons winning both times.

The 4x MVP has played 41 total games against the Celtics in the post-season winning 25 of them, and has averaged 29.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. Insane. What a great channeling of the hatred.

He would meet the new generation of the Celtics again in 3 more postseasons after going back to Cleveland in 2014 and winning the series every time. He must be having a hard time sitting at home watching Cs play their first Finals in 12 years.