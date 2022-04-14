“One of the reasons I wear no.3 is Allen Iverson”: Dwyane Wade recounts the story of his first encounter with the Answer

Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson often went to battle and the mutual respect between the two was immense. Iverson is why Wade wears no.3

Allen Iverson is one of the most iconic shooting guards to ever grace the game. He came from a stacked draft class in 1996, which included the likes of Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash, and Ray Allen.

Despite the tough competition, he won rookie of the year in 1997. Winning that award says a lot about AI as a player. The 76ers drafted AI as the first pick ahead of Marcus Camby, Stephon Marbury, and Ray Allen.

His repertoire was already stellar before he joined the league and once he did, he lit the NBA on fire.

Dwyane Wade was talking about how playing Allen Iverson always brought out the best of him and he always did good because he put in his best effort. — Samantha Pond on OF (@Sammie54361) March 26, 2022

Dwyane Wade recalls the first time he faced off against Allen Iverson

In the NBA 75 archives, Dwyane Wade recalls why took up the no.3 and how Iverson inspired him to do the crossover as a kid. He fondly remembers the first pre-season game in Puerto Rico, where the two faced off against each other.

He then segues to how much the first regular-season game against AI scared him. The duo has since battled numerous times and both have established themselves amongst the greatest shooting guards in the game.

Iverson x Wade was one of the greatest matchups ever In 2005 they went off: Iverson

38 points, 10 assists Wade ⚡️

48 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists pic.twitter.com/WLqdA1AzCW — ⚡️ (@CantStopWade) February 25, 2022

To leave a player of Dwyane Wade’s caliber awestruck says a lot about AI. Allen Iverson has since inspired many superstars in the league. To this day his impact still resonates throughout the league.

If Iverson is not on the list, then it doesn’t count. His impact is crazy – Durant, Curry, D Wade, Giannis, Ja Morant, CP3 and others all credit Iverson https://t.co/I8WJ8yV23D pic.twitter.com/XnQAbhVltR — Dwight Vick (@vick757) February 22, 2022

