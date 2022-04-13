“Allen Iverson or Kyrie Irving? Who had the better handle?”: NBA Redditor asks spectacular question on Nets star and 76ers legend, Reddit answers unanimously

NBA Redditor asks vital question when it comes to Allen Iverson vs Kyrie Irving and a very similar part of their game

Allen Iverson. This man was an absolute icon to the game.

He is the reason NBA players can do so much today. They can wear what they want, be themselves, and as someone would so ‘more importantly’, handle the ball as beautifully as they can. And Kyrie Irving is a prime example of just this fact. And with AI and Kai especially, things are a lot closer than you’d think.

Both individuals absolutely LOVE the crossover, relying on their ability to break ankles to get buckets. And because of that reason, both of these individuals are used to being seen as the ball-dominant ones in the offense.

But who’s done it better?

To be more specific here, an NBA Redditor recently asked a pretty important question when it comes to this pair. And let’s just say the responses were pretty darn conclusive.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

NBA Redditor asks who has the better handles: Kyrie Irving or Allen Iverson?

Who do you think has the toughest handles of the two?

In our opinion, no matter who you choose, there is a fair case to be made for either. But well, it seems that those NBA Reddit are pretty convinced already on who it is.

u/kwyko asked, “Prime Allen Iverson vs. Prime Kyrie Irving handles… who had the better handle?”

You’d think that there’d be at least some hesitation about this. But well… here is how it went.

We won’t say much here. We’ll just announce that we can’t help but agree with the opinion.

