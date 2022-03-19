“I’ve got 23,000 points!”: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook talks about having the confidence to pull up for the game-tying shot against the Raptors

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook recorded his 5th triple-double as a Laker tonight, as they beat the Raptors on the road

The Los Angeles Lakers went on the road and faced the Toronto Raptors tonight. Having lost three in a row, the Lakers were out looking for a win. One of the three losses came against the Raptors back in LA, so LeBron James and co were also hunting for revenge. Tonight, the Lakers got just that. The Purple and Gold forced overtime and then took a 128-123 win.

It was a tough affair all night long, with there being 24 lead changes and 16 tied scores. The largest lead for either team was just 11 points.

Also Read: “I live for LeBron James and I don’t miss his games”: NBA Analyst Skip Bayless reveals what drives him to never miss a game featuring the LA Lakers superstar

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook came up big for their team. LBJ went off for 36 points, to go along with 9 rebounds and 7 assists. Brodie, on the other hand, recorded a 22 point triple-double, grabbing 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Russell Westbrook talks about what gave him the confidence to hoist the shot to force OT

The Lakers were down 3 points, with a little over 10 seconds left on the clock. The Raptors inbounded the ball, and then Russell Westbrook managed to steal it on a pass, went ahead, and shot a triple to tie the game.

RUSSELL WESTBROOK AT THE DEATH pic.twitter.com/zI4Eycbi1t — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 19, 2022

The Raptors could not get a shot in the time left, leading to the overtime, where Avery Bradley and Austin Reaves crushed them. After the game, Russ was asked about his shot, and where does he get the confidence from. Russ had a simple answer.

Russell Westbrook on how he doesn’t let things impact his confidence: “I’ve got 23,000 points.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 19, 2022

Also Read: “Man what the hell?! Uh-oh look out for Bryce Maximus people!”: LeBron James is in disbelief of his second-oldest son casually throwing down a windmill

Having been in the league for 14 seasons, Russ has seen his share of close endings and has often been the player to pull the trigger. As Kobe Bryant used to say, the confidence comes with the thousands of reps, the same applied here.

It was nice to see the Lakers, and especially Russell Westbrook get a W. Hopefully they can close out the season strong, and the future Hall-of-Famer can salvage his reputation in whatever little season is left.