“One Superman Down!”: Dwight Howard Congratulates Shaquille O’Neal, Nudges Magic for His Jersey Retirement

Shaquille O’Neal had quite a distinguished tenure with the Orlando Magic. Even though Shaq was never able to win the championship while representing the Florida side, he did record 27.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game while winning several individual accolades. After almost 13 years of his retirement, already having his jersey retired by the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat, Shaq becomes the first player to have his jersey retired by the Orlando Magic. Among numerous others, Dwight Howard also congratulated the Big Aristotle.

During his stint with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille O’Neal won the Rookie of the Year, made it to four All-Star Games, and three All-NBA Teams, and led the Magic to the NBA Finals in 1995. And for being honored by getting his jersey retired, Dwight Howard seemed to be happy for Shaq. Taking to X (formerly “Twitter”), Howard congratulated O’Neal.

By “one Superman down”, Dwight Howard implied that he was also a “Superman” alongside the TNT analyst. Throughout Howard’s career, he assumed his nickname to be “Superman”, despite it originally being Shaq’s moniker. It seems hilarious how the 2020 champion is congratulating Shaq by using the very same statement that annoys the latter.

Dwight Howard has also subtly nudged the Magic for his own jersey retirement ceremony. But does he deserve one? NBA Twitter debates.

NBA Twitter debates whether or not Dwight Howard deserves to have his jersey retired by the Magic

Dwight Howard spent eight seasons playing for the Orlando Magic. During his stint for the Florida-based franchise, Howard made it to six All-Star Games, five All-NBA selections, five All-Defensive Teams, and won the Defensive Player of the Year award thrice. According to Dwight Howard, he has had a worthy enough career to get his jersey retired.

Replying to his tweet, several users agreed with Howard, believing that he did deserve to get honored by the franchise.

There were other users who not only claimed that Howard didn’t deserve the same but also criticized him for calling himself “Superman”.

While Shaquille O’Neal did have a decorated stint with the Orlando Magic, guys who played for a longer duration such as Dwight Howard, Penny Hardaway, and Tracy McGrady deserved to be honored first. Though to give the Orlando Magic some credit, it does seem like only a matter of time before the organization rewards the other players, now that Shaq has broken the seal. Hopefully, it won’t be long before the others receive their dues.