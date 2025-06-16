“Retooling, Not Rebuilding”: ESPN Analysts Explain Grizzlies’ Intentions About Jaren Jackson Jr and Ja Morant After Trading Desmond Bane

Dec 19, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (left), forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (middle) and guard Desmond Bane (right) react during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzlies became the first team to open up the trade market of the 2025 NBA offseason. The Grizzlies traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. Despite the move indicating a major change regarding the direction of the team, Memphis remains adamant about competing for an NBA championship.

Teams across the association have become increasingly wary of the second-apron. The Grizzlies’ front office examined the money they have tied to their trio of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Bane, coming to the conclusion that they had run their course.

After all, Memphis suffered an embarrassing four-game sweep at the hands of the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The confusing aspect of the trade revolves around their return for the 6-foot-5 guard.

The Grizzlies received Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and a first-round pick swap. The haul is immense but reflective of a team that is ushering in a rebuild.

NBA analyst Brian Windhorst reveals that it is far from the reality for the Grizzlies. Their true intentions are to use this to pivot the team to a brighter horizon.

“The Grizzlies’ message to anybody who will listen, whether it’s media or other teams, is we’re retooling, not rebuilding,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s First Take.

Memphis confirmed they are not hosting a fire sale. As a result, their next immediate actions will consist of ensuring their two stars are happy.

“We’re going to try to sign Jaren Jackson Jr. to a contract extension, and we’re not trading Ja Morant. ‘We’re fully invested in Ja Morant,'” Windhorst revealed.

Grizzlies fans can rest assured that their two All-Stars won’t be calling a new city home anytime soon. Stephen A. Smith interjected with his opinion, which highlights areas of concern regarding building a team around Morant and Jackson.

“The real problem with [Ja Morant] is availability, not capability, because he has been injured a lot,” Smith said.

Aside from Morant’s health concerns, he views this trade for the Grizzlies as something extremely beneficial. “I’m looking at Memphis right now, and I’m saying to myself, you won because you got four unprotected first-round picks,” Smith said.

There isn’t a guarantee that those draft picks will turn out to be good. For all we know, the Magic could become a perennial title contender, and those picks are at the bottom of the first round.

But as the NBA has seen with the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks, things can change in the blink of an eye.