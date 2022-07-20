Basketball

Only a $17,000 fine for Vernon Maxwell who fought Charles Barkley and a television technician!

Only $17,000 for Vernon Maxwell who fought Charles Barkley and a television technician
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Antonio Brown splurged $2 million on a VIP experience after becoming Kanye West's Donda Sports' president
Next Article
"It’s not just viewers that get confused, it can also be the drivers too"- Mick Schumacher joins F1 Twitter in bashing Circuit Paul Ricard's 'weird' layout
NBA Latest Post
Only $17,000 for Vernon Maxwell who fought Charles Barkley and a television technician
Only a $17,000 fine for Vernon Maxwell who fought Charles Barkley and a television technician!

$17,000, that is the price the aggravators in the Western Conference had to pay, Vernon…