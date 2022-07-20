Only a $17,000 fine for Vernon Maxwell who fought Charles Barkley and a television technician!

$17,000, that is the price the aggravators in the Western Conference had to pay, Vernon Maxwell who fought Charles Barkley was one.

The 90s were a tough time. Players punching each other left and right, and plays that would simply get physical, there was no end to the violence.

The NBA in the late 80s and 90s was a spectacle for TV viewers, more than basketball, people were seeing violent altercations erupt between players.

So much so that the Eastern Conference was called the black and blue conference. Players had managed to rack up a mammoth $287,000 in fines.

The west paled in comparison. They had only managed to rack up $17,000 courtesy of one Vernon Maxwell, who threw a hissy fit at a tv technician.

Charles Barkley shoves Hakeem Olajuwon and then Vernon Maxwell gets himself ejected.https://t.co/WtBeybS5Qd — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) May 5, 2017

Vernon Maxwell gets penalized for fighting Charles Barkley and getting ejected, and fades a fine for punching a tv technician!

The reason for the calamitous fight? Charles pushed Hakeem Olajuwon after he made a play. Vernon was so heated he pushed Charles back and caused an altercation.

While heading to the locker room, things got so bad that Vernon ended up almost punching a tv technician. The technician had a choice of words for Vernon and the Rockets player couldn’t resist himself.

At the time, the NBA did not have fines for such instances. But for the misconduct in court, he was charged $17,000!

Perhaps if Vernon had just controlled his anger a little bit, he could have avoided the fine altogether. As for the TV technician, he was lucky not to tangle with him. While he may have been a tad bit annoyed that the NBA didn’t do anything about it.

