Charles Barkley to leave $6 million and a chance to roast Shaquille O’Neal for a new Golf gig

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal formed quite the bromance on Inside the NBA over the last 11 years, but the two might be headed towards an unfortunate breakup.

Charles Barkley has been a member of the famous NBA talk show since 2000. Back then, Barkley only appeared in the show alongside Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, but once The Big Diesel joined the set in 2011, the show reached new heights.

We’ve had everything from Gone Fishin, to Chuck’s guarantees, and of course, Shaqtin’ a Fool to keep us smiling and happy through the NBA season. These four have created something special with Inside the NBA. It’s probably the best talk show across American sports.

The entertainment value Inside the NBA provides is unmatched, but there’s a chance Barkley may be hopping off the ship. He has a chance at a new role in a new industry, and if plans fall through, Barkley may longer be with Shaq, Kenny, and Ernie.

Reportedly, Barkley may be looking to join LIV Golf in a media role, and if things fall into place, he’ll have to leave the show he’s so graciously hosted for years.

Charles Barkley leaving Inside the NBA for LIV Golf is not acceptable https://t.co/2pKd8qyCHf — ᴇʟ ɢʀɪɴɢᴏ (@bl4kely) July 19, 2022

Also Read: 6’1″ Dennis Schroder approaches LeBron James for potential team-up, forced to eat humble pie after rejecting $84 million Lakers deal in 2021

Charles Barkley is leaving $6 million on the table for a chance at a bigger deal

According to Dan Patrick, Chuck is meeting with higher-ups in LIV to discuss his future there. They haven’t presented Barkley an official offer yet, but if the figure is high enough, he may just jump ship.

“I’m going to meet with LIV,” Barkley reported to The Next Round last week. “They called me and asked me ‘would I meet with them?’ And I said yes.”

“Nothing that’s imminent, I actually don’t know everything they want from me, or what they technically want me to do, but you’ve got to always look at every opportunity that’s available. So the answer to your question is, 100 percent yes, I’m going to meet with LIV.”

Dan Patrick says he was told by Charles Barkley he may need to leave TNT if he joins LIV Golf pic.twitter.com/2brmHS39K0 — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) July 19, 2022

Barkley doesn’t know what position he’ll be getting, but he did request for a media role. There are no official numbers either, but there’s a high chance LIV will throw a lot of money at the TNT host.

Currently, he makes $6 million a year with Inside the NBA, but since LIV will be eager to get a man of Barkley’s caliber on their side, they’ll surely try to give him a higher offer.

It’s sad to see for NBA fans, but if Barkley wants to progress his career, then we should be ssupportive of him. He’s given us 22 years of incredible memories, and those memories will live on for a long time, even if Chuck leaves Shaq and the rest of the crew. We will surely miss him making fun of Shaq, however.

Charles Barkley makes a well timed Jussie Smollet joke during TNT halftime and Shaq loses it and just can’t stop laughin pic.twitter.com/sNe80gBYRu — WonderousATX (@wonderousATX) February 22, 2019

Also Read: 6’3″ Goran Dragic reports Suns owner, Robert Sarver was ‘glad’ he saved $1 million when the Dragon was snubbed from 2013-14 All-Star team