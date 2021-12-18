Basketball

“Only Father Time could guard Shaq”: Kenyon Martin shares his experience guarding greats, picks Shaquille O’Neal as the toughest player to guard

"Only Father Time could guard Shaq": Kenyon Martin shares his experience guarding greats, picks Shaquille O'Neal as the toughest player to guard
Aman Jain

Previous Article
"Dame time is back baby!": Damian Lillard becomes the only 4th player in the last 10 seasons to record 40 40 point games
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Only Father Time could guard Shaq": Kenyon Martin shares his experience guarding greats, picks Shaquille O'Neal as the toughest player to guard
“Only Father Time could guard Shaq”: Kenyon Martin shares his experience guarding greats, picks Shaquille O’Neal as the toughest player to guard

Kenyon Martin Sr. talks about Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan as the toughest to guard,…