“Only Hang Title Banners”: Rajon Rondo Takes Sly Shot at Lakers While Describing Celtics Mentality

The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA with the most perfectly balanced squad. After failing to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy over the last few years, the Cs have their best shot at doing so this year. Hence, it was extremely justified when Jayson Tatum implied that it was a win-or-bust mentality for Joe Mazzulla’s boys.

Rajon Rondo, a legend of the franchise, further gave motivation to the #1 team in the Eastern Conference while taking subtle shots at the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics have been two of the most successful franchises in NBA history. For decades now, fan bases of the two powerhouses have indulged in endless arguments about which organization is better. Rajon Rondo, who has won championships with both, seems to have his answer ready.

While chatting with Rachel Nichols and DeMarcus Cousins on the Bully Ball, the now-retired NBA player admitted the Boston Celtics were superior. His reason for the same? Unlike any other franchise in the league, the Cs didn’t hang conference title banners in their arenas.

“Nobody remembers #2, we don’t and conference banners… They (Boston Celtics) only hang title banners,” Rondo said.

Rondo further took a dig at the Purple & Gold for hanging the In-Season Tournament champion banner at the Crypto.com Arena. The four-time All-Star didn’t explicitly say so. But, he didn’t stop grinning when Nichols called him out for taunting the Lakers franchise.

It isn’t very difficult to understand why Rondo prefers the Boston Celtics over the Los Angeles Lakers. He spent 9 out of 17 years as a pro representing the Boston Celtics. In those 9 seasons, Rondo won the 2008 title and made it to four All-Star & All-Defensive Teams. Whereas, the former Kentucky Wildcats point guard spent three of his final years at LA merely as a sixth man.

Thus, there might be a bit of partiality when glorifying the Celtics.