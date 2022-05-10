“Only Kevin Durant was moving like the way 17-year-old Giannis was moving”: Greek Freak’s former teammate Larry Sanders tells what he saw in Bucks superstar

Very few people had the idea of what a rookie Giannis had in store, Bucks forward Larry Sanders was one of them.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best late first-round draft picks of all time. FOURTEEN teams passed over him so that Milwaukee Bucks could pick future 2x MVP, DPOY, and Finals MVP at 15th overall.

The 17-year-old kid would not only win several individual accolades within a few years of coming into the league, but he’ll also bring the first Championship in 50 years for the Bucks who had won their last title led by another similarly built big young man in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Only a few saw the potential of what that thin kid, who was only a fraction of the physicality he owns today, could do in the future. Larry Sanders, the Bucks’ Power Forward at the time, knew what he was seeing was rare.

Also read: “I give Kareem Abdul-Jabbar full credit for breaking my all-time scoring record!”: When Wilt Chamberlain emphasized on Lakers legend’s long-time excellence

Larry Sanders could see Kevin Durant in a rookie Giannis

In a recent interview with Gilbert Arenas and Josiah Johnson on fubo Sports Network, Sanders talked about how he could already see Kevin Durant as a 17-year-old kid.

Did you know Giannis was going to be THIS great? “Hell yeah.” @l8show_thegoat Former Buck, Larry Sanders, tells Gilbert Arenas & @KingJosiah54 about the former MVP when he was just a rook. Full Giannis break down here: https://t.co/SaNaGsL8sG pic.twitter.com/z4CXGSwCXn — fubo Sports (@fuboSports) May 9, 2022

Although Larry wouldn’t be in the league to see it, as he retired from the NBA at the age of 26 after dealing with anxiety and depression, Giannis will become the “Greek Freak” and out do not just KD.

By the time the Greek international turned 26, he would leave everyone – and by everyone we mean even Michael Jordan and LeBron James, behind in the resume he made at that age.

So, Sanders’ prediction didn’t exactly come true, as Giannis wouldn’t develop to be a player with the offensive arsenal of the Slim Reaper. But the Greek Freak would exceed expectations as usual and become a player who will have the chance to be the GOAT if keeps onto the trajectory he is in.

Also read: “Giannis, you can’t be having accounts open at 50 different banks”: Bucks co-owner broke down just how he explained the ABCs of investing to ‘Greek Freak’