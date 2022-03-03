“Only trash-talk Michael Jordan and I have is his 1991 season vs my 2003 season”: When Kobe Bryant dished on the one point of contention between him and the Bulls legend

Kobe Bryant admitted to talking trash to Michael Jordan in only one aspect of their NBA careers, with that being his ‘03 and MJ’s ‘91.

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan are arguably the two greatest scorers the NBA has seen in its 75 years of existence. The skill and mastery that they possessed over putting the ball into the basket (especially Kobe) in a thousand different ways will be incredibly difficult to replicate for other players in the decades to come.

Kobe Bryant has had several years where it felt as though he had peaked as a player. The first of these was the 2002-03 season. He averaged 30 points on the season and had one of the greatest scoring stretches in league history, dropping 35+ points in 13 straight games, with 11 of these being 40+ point game.

Michael Jordan started off his NBA career averaging 28+ points a game, and so establishing a peak for him is a bit more difficult. His first MVP in 1988 over guys like Magic Johnson and Larry Bird certainly holds a lot of weight to it. However, according to MJ himself, his 1991 season was his peak, as said by Kobe.

Kobe Bryant on Michael Jordan and him talking trash to one another.

When asked about who would win between his number 8 self and his number 24 self, Kobe Bryant admitted to A-Rod that his 2003 self (when he wore number 8) would beat any other version of himself in the 20 years he was in the league.

Kobe would then admit that him and Michael Jordan have debated on who would win on a one on one: his ‘03 self or Jordan’s ‘91 self?

Of course, this is quite the hypothetical as a one on one between these two versions of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan is quite impossible. With both these versions of them being at their athletic peak, it would be quite the match-up.