“LA Lakers, I could give you 20-points in 20 minutes”: 41-year old Jamal Crawford is ready to take up Shaquille O’Neal’s challenge of suiting up for the purple and gold

NBA veteran and TNT analyst Jamal Crawford is ready to suit up for the Lakers, adding he could give them 20-points a night.

During a recent episode of NBA on TNT, Shaquille O’Neal asked the 41-year old Jamal Crawford if he could suit up for the Lakers, in light of Sixers legend Allen Iverson tweeting the following.

How the hell Jamal Crawford not on a team!!! Smh @NBAonTNT — Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) March 2, 2022

Nonetheless, Crawford didn’t hesitate to answer saying,

“Ya easy, I could give you 20 if you want in 20-minutes. Any minute you gave me, it was a point. Whatever you want, put in your order, I’ll give you what you’re looking for.”

“Put in your order” 🤣🤣🤣. Facts only though 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/7TZOCFpIYL — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 2, 2022

The three-time 6th MOTY didn’t forget to give a shoutout to AI, who was his inspiration.

“Shoutout to AI though, I got 35 pictures on my wall of Allen Iverson. All the tattoos and everything helps me out, game, the left to right crossover.”

It looks like J Crossover still has some gas left in his tank and is ready to provide his services to LeBron James and co.

Jamal Crawford can give the LA Lakers 20-points a night.

The Lakers 2021-22 season has been a disappointing affair so far. Despite having the likes of LBJ, Anthony Davis (currently injured), and Russell Westbrook, the team is seven games below +500. The plan of assembling a group of accomplished veterans doesn’t seem to have worked for them.

Though injuries and COVID protocols have played a considerable role, the purple and gold have failed to click as a unit. The team has nobody to go to except a 37-year old James. With AD out, barring James, nobody on the Lakers is averaging more than 18.1 PPG.

The addition of Crawford to the roster is not feasible but makes for a fun conversation. The former Clippers player suiting up in purple and gold would be a sight to watch as J Crossover is one of the most admired players in the league, having given a new meaning to the term 6th man.

However, the Lakers should not look for signing any more veterans, considering the average age on their roster. The team had traded most of their young core during the off-season to acquire Westbrook. Thus there is a dearth of young snipers on the roster.

