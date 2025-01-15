mobile app bar

“Opportunity to Do Something Special”: LeBron James Wants Current Cavaliers to Follow On the Winning Trend He Set

Terrence Jordan
Published

Left: LeBron James, Right: Caris LeVert and Georges Niang

Left: LeBron James, Right: Caris LeVert and Georges Niang
Credit: © Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images and © Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Fans of the New Heights podcast were in for a treat when LeBron James joined Jason and Travis Kelce for one of the most entertaining sports interviews of the new year. The trio enjoyed each other’s company throughout the episode, especially when they found a shared affinity for LeBron’s old team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, as products of Northeast Ohio.

LeBron helped the city of Cleveland end a 52-year major sports championship drought when he helped the Cavs overcome a 3-1 NBA Finals deficit against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors back in 2016. He reflected on that incredible triumph while also discussing how amazing it is to see the Cavs playing great basketball again.

Led by Donovan Mitchell and new head coach Kenny Atkinson, the Cavs have been the story of the year in the NBA, as they currently sport the best record in the league at 34-5. Cleveland is 13-1 in their last 14 games, a stretch that included a win against the Thunder in a possible Finals preview.

This is the best Cavs team since the LeBron days

The Cavs are on pace to shatter the franchise record for wins, a mark that was set in 2009 in LeBron’s second MVP season. That team went 66-16 but lost 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Orlando Magic. This year, the Cavs are on pace for 71 wins, and they’re currently six games ahead of the defending champion Celtics for the 1-seed in the East.

LeBron won two championships in Miami and one in L.A. in addition to the Cleveland one from 2016. While he’s still going strong in his seventh season with the Lakers, his most lasting legacy is the championship he brought to his hometown team.

That team won 57 games, a number that this Cavs team should easily surpass. That said, time will tell if regular season dominance will translate into hanging a second banner from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse rafters.

Post Edited By:Karthik Raman

