Opting Into His $35,640,000 PO, James Harden’s Decision ‘Irked’ Doc Rivers as He Claims He Knew Then There Was ‘Trouble In Paradise’

Despite having signed a $35,640,000 player option for the 2023-24 NBA season, James Harden has now publicly demanded a trade away from the franchise. This has happened because the superstar felt betrayed by Daryl Morey after an offer for a max contract was not extended. Appearing on ESPN’s ‘NBA Today‘ recently, former Philadelphia 76ers head coach, Doc Rivers was asked to reveal his thoughts on the situation.

Advertisement

During his time there, he admitted his belief that as soon as Harden opted into his player option, there was ‘trouble in paradise’.

Doc Rivers reveals his verdict on the Daryl Morey-James Harden situation

Doc Rivers was head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers from 2020 to 2023. During this time, he had to face a fair bit of controversy himself, now Brooklyn Net, Ben Simmons comes to mind. So, with the experience he has with the franchise and scandals, ESPN’s Malika Andrews felt it best to bring him on the show.

Advertisement

After welcoming him on NBA Today, Andrews asked Rivers for his thoughts on the James Harden situation. After gathering his thoughts for a moment, he said the following.

“I don’t know if I saw it coming, because I did think they would all figure it out. But obviously, you know, once you saw James [Harden] opt-in, you knew there was trouble in paradise. You just knew that. I believe he believed that he was going to get taken care of at some point. He didn’t [get that]. And he is upset by it. And the Sixers, on the other hand, are thinking more team-wise, and future-wise, and what they want to do. So, it’s a tough situation. I would be surprised if it resolved, unless there is a trade.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1712186405374287898?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Since the situation was made public, James Harden has opted to attend the Philadelphia 76ers’ training camp. However, it has been made clear by sources close to him that he is still looking to be traded. With the situation being where it stands, it is unclear whether or not he will choose to take the floor for the 76ers if he is not traded before the season commences.

Former Philadelphia 76ers owner spoke to Patrick Beverley about the Harden situation

Up until recently, Michael Rubin owned 10% of the Philadelphia 76ers. Owning a significant amount for a majority owner, Rubin was one of the louder voices amongst those who had a stake in the franchise. Due to this, Patrick Beverley recently brought him on his podcast, where he asked him how he would have handled the situation as owner. Rubin said,

Advertisement

“It wouldn’t have happened [if I was there].”

Rubin followed up his strong statement by saying that he and Harden were like brothers. He explained that no one wanted to win a championship more than the Beard at the moment. Further, he criticized the NBA community for getting on the former MVP’s case for ‘having fun’, something Beverley agreed with, also adding that James’s attitude was praise-worthy in training camp.

Rubin ended his part on the subject by saying that the NBA superstar will ‘ball out’ during this upcoming season. Given that the businessman is a very close friend of the player’s this could mean Harden will indeed choose to play during this upcoming season, even if the 76ers fail to trade him.