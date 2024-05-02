Eddie Jordan Reveals He Once Tried to Sign Adrian Newey for His Team but Failed – “I Remember Going to His House”

Amid Adrian Newey’s Red Bull exit, the speculation over his future move is rife. However, his manager, Eddie Jordan, is reminiscing some old anecdotes about the British designer’s career switches back in the day. Jordan revealed on the Formula for Success podcast that he once tried to sign Newey for his team but failed to do so.

Jordan said, “I tried to sign him. I remember going to his house and leaving a cheque for half a million and hope that might have been enough to entice him, and come and be a designer at Jordan. That didn’t happen, he went to McLaren”.

Back in the day in 1996-97, Newey was looking to leave Williams. This was also the time when the Jordan F1 team was making some good strides in the midfield. Still, the Irishman, as he admitted, could not sign him and Newey spent the next eight years at McLaren.

It was not until 2005 that the Briton decided to join Red Bull, which was a lower midfield team back then. However, with the help of Newey’s brilliance, they began to dominate F1 from 2010 to 2013 and were perennial Grand Prix winners even during the years Mercedes dominated.

However, Newey is ending his long-term stay at the Milton Keynes outfit in the first quarter of 2025. After almost two decades at a champion team like Red Bull, everyone is curious about where would the British aerodynamicist head next. However, Jordan thinks that it is not as simple, given Newey has been under immense “pressure” at the Austrian team.

Eddie Jordan thinks Adrian Newey may take some time off from F1

Eddie Jordan highlighted that the pressure of winning so many races and consistently delivering on those expectations might have taken a lot from Adrian Newey. So, it would be best for him to take some time off from F1.

The Irishman did not dismiss any possibility of the 65-year-old wanting to go to any other team like Ferrari. Currently, the Italian team along with Aston Martin are two rumored teams wanting to sign the British designer.

However, Newey has been working at the pinnacle of motorsport relentlessly since the 1990s. As a result, Jordan thinks he won’t be surprised to see the Red Bull CTO take a break.

Newey reportedly is also designing a yacht – the Oyster 885, which costs about $5 million. So, the 65-year-old may take the yacht, when ready, on a cruise after his Red Bull exit in early 2025.