“Orlando Magic are the New OKC”: Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal Heap Praise on the East Side After Valiant Effort vs Bucks

The Orlando Magic had one of the best stories in the NBA last season. The team booked a playoff berth after a prolonged period of mediocrity, finishing the season with a 47-25 record. But they have somehow managed to improve their impressive 2023-24 campaign this season despite dealing with a slew of injuries. The Magic’s early-season heroics prompted praise from Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal on Tuesday’s Inside the NBA broadcast.

They lauded the up-and-coming Magic for their tough fight against the Bucks, with Barkley claiming the team to be this season’s rendition of the Oklahoma City Thunder. “I think the Orlando Magic, when they’re healthy, are the new OKC. In my opinion, I still believe in the Knicks, and the Cavs are playing great, but if they [Orlando] can ever get healthy, they’ll be scary to play,” Barkley said.

It’s a reasonable comparison for the young squad as the Thunder were backed by a talented young core when they broke into title contention last year. The Magic boast a similar level of depth, and their bench has become more vital than ever after both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner were sidelined with injuries.

Orlando still holds the third seed in the Eastern Conference at 17-10, persisting through the nasty injury bug, that has allowed other standout performers, like the explosive combo guard Jalen Suggs, to shine in the spotlight.

The TNT crew applauded other names from Orlando’s roster who have stepped up in their stars’ absence, including second-year guard Anthony Black and free-agent addition Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Shaq underlined how incredibly tough the team can be for opponents, even when they aren’t at full strength.

“I like the fact that Orlando, with players in, with players out, you have to really put him away to beat him.”

The Diesel makes a valid point. The Magic have been without their leader, Banchero, for over a month now and yet have continued to eke out victories and keep losses competitive.

The Magic have prospered even without their star

While Banchero has been sidelined with a torn right oblique since October 31, Wagner’s similar injury came much more recently. But the Magic still persevered and kept the game within reach against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Cup Quarterfinal, the team’s first matchup with both of their stars out. Orlando would still fall to the fully healthy Bucks on Tuesday, 114-109, but the rest of the roster proving capable against one of the league’s best lineups was an encouraging sign.

The culture head coach Jamahl Mosely has established since being hired in 2021 has resonated with this new-look Magic roster. The franchise has seen some of its most memorable moments under Mosely’s tutelage, and it’s become clear that his team will play hard and fight to the end, even in the face of adversity.