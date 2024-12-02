“Our Chemistry Has Been Incredible”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Raves about Finding Stride with Damian Lillard

Oct 14, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Damian Lillard (0) look on in the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

After an unexpectedly slow start to the season, the Milwaukee Bucks have overturned their 2-8 start to the campaign with a six-game winning streak. Their latest win against the Wizards saw the Wisconsin side get past .500 for the first time this season. The key to the team’s turnaround has started with the dominant run of their superstar tandem of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

After a discombobulated first campaign together, Giannis voiced his newfound confidence in the chemistry he has build with the former Trail Blazer.

“Now we’re going into our second year playing together, and our chemistry has been incredible so far. He hits me in the pocket. If he doesn’t hit me in the pocket, that means he has an open shot. He can get downhill, make another play,” Antetokounmpo shared after Milwaukee’s victory against Washington on Saturday.

On paper, Dame and Giannis were always a dream fit together, but their predictable plays on the court led to doubts. Antetokounmpo was even rumored to leave Milwaukee if things stayed the same. However, winning solves everything in sports and the two stars seem to be happy with each other’s efforts after their recent run.

Lillard’s deep range-shooting, elite playmaking, and ball-handling skills have allowed Antetokounmpo to flourish as a paint scorer and pick-and-roll finisher. On the other hand, the constant threat of the Greek Freak’s dominance has given Lillard more space to operate as a scorer, resulting in one of his more efficient starts to the season.

Giannis went on to describe the trust the duo has found in one another, allowing both superstars to play at their best. “I think we trust one another. We definitely trust way more on another’s decision-making and we give one another space to operate,” the two-time MVP added.

Milwaukee’s issues early on seems to be a concern of the past as the reformed roster becomes more comfortable playing together.

Damian Lillard was vocal about chemistry issues last season

While the Bucks’ most pressing issue seems to have been solved now, it was not that long ago when Lillard was voicing his frustrations in his new home. Just a couple weeks into the new season, Lillard got real regarding his pairing with Giannis and what the two must do for Milwaukee to contend.

“Me and him got to be able to hold each other accountable, and that don’t mean yelling at each other all the time. It just means, like, I got to be able to say something to you, and you got to be able to say something to me at all times,” Lillard said back in November.

His words may have brought urgency to the struggling Milwaukee squad, as the team now sits with a respectable 10-9 record after a dreadful start. If all continues well with the duo and Middleton is able to return soon, Milwaukee could again find themselves near the top of the Eastern Conference.