“Stroking the Other Team’s Best Player”: Richard Jefferson Calls Out Doc Rivers Over Joel Embiid Statement

The constant trade rumors involving Giannis Antetokounmpo suggest an unfortunate future for the Milwaukee Bucks. The team hasn’t been anything fans could take much pride in and to make matters worse, their head coach Doc Rivers has hit a new low with fans over his recent praise for Joel Embiid.

For quite some time, Rivers has been slowly losing the trust of the Bucks fandom. Truthfully, the team hasn’t been that good since he took over as head coach. The Bucks are 84-82 under Rivers, which is not ideal for a roster that has had championship aspirations since he joined.

Rivers can’t be blamed for the team the front office put together. However, after a recent loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Rivers’ comments sparked outrage, which had nothing to do with the Bucks’ record.

“Joel is the most talented player I’ve ever coached,” Rivers said following the loss. “Unfortunately for me, I never had him healthy once in the playoffs.”

Doc Rivers threw SHADE at Giannis: “Joel Embiid is the most talented player I’ve ever coached.” pic.twitter.com/Btmqch4iI2 — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) January 28, 2026

These comments came as a complete shock, considering the Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo on their team. Whether Embiid is more talented than Giannis is beside the point. Rivers’ allegiance should be with the Bucks since he is the head coach. It’s one thing to complement Embiid, but to praise him over the team’s generational superstar is not the best look.

Even NBA analyst Richard Jefferson doesn’t believe Rivers was justified in speaking of Embiid in such a light.

“You don’t typically give those types of compliments to the other team’s best player,” Jefferson said on the Road Trippin’ Show. “You could say he’s one of the best versus the most because it’s like, do you really need to be stroking the other team’s best player?”

Everything in Milwaukee is extremely sensitive right now due to Antetokounmpo’s uncertainty about his future. The last thing the team or fans want is more fuel for Giannis to move on.

Rivers’ comments seemed to have only stirred the trade market. The after he praised Embiid over Giannis, trade discourse surrounding the Greak Freak reached an all-time high. Notably, ESPN insider Shams Charania revealed that Antetokounmpo is open to finding a new home.

Of course, there’s no telling for certain whether Rivers’ comments played a role in this development. Nonetheless, it isn’t a good look for the former championship coach, who has already struggled with his perception from fans.