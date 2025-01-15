Shaquille O’Neal Gives Cade Cunningham All-Star Nod, Believes Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith Won’t Agree

Following Tuesday’s slate of games, the TNT crew took time to discuss the second returns of the All-Star voting. Shaquille O’Neal voiced his confidence in Cade Cunningham earning his first All-Star selection this year, though he assumed that Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley might not agree with his opinion.

During the “Blind Resume” segment, the crew evaluated a player’s current season stats to decide if they were deserving of an All-Star spot without their identity being revealed. The stats presented for the first player were – 24.5 points and 9.4 assists per game, seven triple-doubles, and a team record of 21-19. The numbers made it clear to the panel that the player in question was Cunningham.

Shaq instantly declared that the 23-year-old deserved a spot in the prestigious exhibition game in San Francisco. However, he had his doubts about his Inside the NBA co-panelists, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, due to the Pistons’ overall record.

“I’m gonna say yes. But Charles and Kenny are going to say no because his team is not winning,” Shaq said.

As of now, Cunningham ranks 7th among Eastern Conference guards, trailing #6 Tyrese Maxey by nearly 60,000 votes. With the third and final voting returns still pending and the coaches set to decide on the All-Star reserves, there remains a realistic possibility for the Pistons’ leader to earn a spot.

Shaq highlighted a potential hurdle for Cunningham – the Pistons’ overall record, which could impact his selection. That being said, the Pistons currently boast a better record than the Hawks, 76ers, and Hornets – teams with guards who have received more votes than Cade.

The TNT Tuesday panel also weighed in on the All-Star prospects of Norman Powell and Evan Mobley.

The crew unanimously praised Powell’s impressive season for the Clippers, noting his ability to step up in Paul George’s absence. However, they agreed it likely wouldn’t be enough for an All-Star selection.

“I’m not going to say he’s not All-Star worthy but I don’t think he will get in because it’s (West) stacked. Got a lot of big names ahead of him and it’s basically numbers and still a popularity contest,” Shaq said.

The discussion around Evan Mobley’s chances sparked more debate. Vince Carter expressed confidence that the big man could secure an All-Star spot, while others believed that Darius Garland was more likely to be Cleveland’s second All-Star this season.