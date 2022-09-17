You’re not Mike, Bird, or Reggie Miller”: Olden Polynice slams Scottie Pippen’s trash-talking skills

NBA veteran Olden Polynice expresses surprise over draftmate Scottie Pippen trash-talking his peers off-late.

It won’t be wrong to say that Scottie Pippen has been more controversial lately than ever. The Hall of Famer’s recently released memoir titled Unguarded had him all over the headlines, courtesy of the accusations levied against former Bulls teammate Michael Jordan among other NBA legends.

In what many believed, Pippen went rogue, hurling all kinds of claims against His Airness, from being selfish to a tyrant. The Bulls forward called out Jordan for ruining the game of basketball. Thus Pip seems to have burned all his bridges with his former teammate.

The seven-time All-Star also had the likes of Charles Barkley and Isiah Thomas on his radar. Many called Pippen’s statements a publicity stunt to sell more copies of his memoir, questioning the timing of his sensational claims.

During a recent interaction with Brandon “Scoop” Robinson of Bally Sports, veteran player Olden Polynice called out Pippen for his forced attempt at talking trash.

“It’s funny, now that he retired, he’s become a trash talker”: Olden Polynice drops the truth bomb on Scottie Pippen.

Both Polynice and Pippen were part of the same 1987 draft class. Interestingly the two were part of a deal between the SuperSonics and the Bulls before kicking off their rookie season.

Having observed Pip’s career closely, Polynice claimed trash-talking was never the 6ft 8′ forward’s strong suit. The former seven-foot center stated how Pippen was forcefully trying to be like MJ, Bird, and Miller.

When asked if Scottie was a junk talker, even close to Mike, Polynice said the following.

“No, not at all, and it’s funny, now that he’s retired, he’s become a trash talker,” said Polynice.

Recalling an incident in Portland, Olden said,

“I remember we had one issue when he was in Portland, and It’s funny to me, I know guys in the league who are going to talk trash, guys, who are gonna fight, guys that are punks, we all knew that. So, Scottie, he tried to trash-talk, but it wasn’t coming out, it just wasn’t quite right. And I’m like, dude, just let it go man. You’re not Mike, you’re not Bird or Reggie Miller. That’s not your game.”

Scottie Pippen become a trash talker since retirement but not while in the NBA says @OldenPolynice1 to @BallySports. “Scottie tried to trash talk, but it wasn’t coming out the same.” “You’re NOT Mike. You’re NOT Bird or Reggie Miller. That’s not your game.” pic.twitter.com/PJKXyF1F3m — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) September 16, 2022

Having started their careers together, Polynice’s statements help us ponder over Pippen’s new demeanor off-late.

